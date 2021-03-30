Anjuna Announces Support for AMD EPYC™ 7003 series Processors

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc., the enterprise enclaves company, today announced its Enterprise Enclaves software supports the AMD EPYC™ 7003 series processors. Anjuna leverages the AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) features to provide hardware-level encryption for data in memory without the need to recode or recompile applications.

"With Anjuna technology, workloads on AMD platforms can now happen within the secure confines of an Anjuna Enterprise Enclave," according to Ayal Yogev, co-founder and CEO of Anjuna. "This hardware-grade protection reduces the threat of data theft, manipulation, or exposure—even in the event a physical host is breached."

"We are excited by the inclusion of SEV-Secure Nested Paging (SNP) technology in the EPYC 7003 series processor that helps protect against additional hypervisor-based threats," Yogev added.

"Having support for the SEV security capabilities in AMD EPYC processors is a big win for customers looking to enable strong data and improve workload security," said Raghu Nambiar, vice president, Data Center Ecosystem, AMD. "We congratulate Anjuna for their innovative solution."

Anjuna software with support for the SEV feature in AMD EPYC processors is available today directly from Anjuna.

About Anjuna

Anjuna provides simple secure enterprise-ready application and data protection that is invulnerable to malicious software, IT insiders, and bad actors. With Anjuna, enterprise IT can safely run workloads within the isolated and encrypted confines of a secure enclave on-site or in the cloud. Unlike point enclave technology solutions, Anjuna enables enterprises to deploy fully managed enterprise-class enclaves that span memory, storage, networks, and cloud instantly, as is, and without re-coding. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

