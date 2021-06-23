Anjuna Closes $30 Million Series B Funding to Bring Total Investment to Over $42 Million

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna, the Confidential Cloud platform provider, today announced the successful closing of its Series B financing, with an investment of $30 million led by Insight Partners. The investment, which brings total company funding to over $42 million, enables Anjuna to bring its Anjuna Confidential Cloud Software Platform to market, and allows the company to continually evolve its technology and security innovations in the enterprise confidential computing market.

The Anjuna platform leverages the confidential computing technologies now present in the latest generation of public clouds and servers to isolate data and application workloads from would-be attackers, rogue insiders, and malicious software. Industry-standard secure enclave technology transforms public clouds into fully trusted environments—even in untrusted geographies. These hardware-based locked computing environments ensure data privacy and protection for applications, including personally identifiable information (PII), proprietary algorithms, and AI code.

"Public cloud infrastructure—from providers such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others—is becoming an economic and competitive necessity, but security and business continuity concerns have kept many companies from fully embracing the cloud," said Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director, Insight Partners.

"Anjuna has created the necessary breakthrough to fully secure workloads in the public cloud without requiring any changes or special accommodations by applications or IT. We are proud to advance the Anjuna effort to make the public cloud safe for even the most sensitive workloads and data," he added.

A recently released 451 Research survey noted the potential for the loss of sensitive data was the top impediment to moving workloads to the public cloud. In addition, according to the report Securely Embracing the Cloud, the economics of moving to the cloud are compelling, yet over 70% of organizations are not taking full advantage of this because of concerns about safety. The report signals the advent of the Confidential Cloud—technology that can make a public cloud datacenter more secure than one operating on-premises, managed by enterprise IT operations.

According to Anjuna, organizations can now fully lock down data and applications during runtime, closing a critical gap to shut out insiders, attackers and rogue software—even if they gain root access to a host. The protection works seamlessly across storage, networks, and multi-cloud or hybrid cloud environments from different vendors, as well as on-premises data centers. Anjuna software transparently deploys within the enterprise ecosystem, securing all data in all states, and supporting even packaged and legacy enterprise applications instantly and without modification.

Anjuna is a member of the Confidential Computing Consortium, founded in 2019 under the auspices of the Linux Foundation to define and promote the adoption of confidential computing—the protection of data in use by performing computation in a hardware-based secure enclave, or Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). More than 20 industry leaders have joined the group, including Alibaba, AMD, Anjuna, ARM, Baidu, Facebook, Google Cloud, IBM, Intel Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Tencent, and VMware.

"Anjuna makes it practical to use powerful hardware-level security features in clouds and servers from all major providers," said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna. "This can transparently accommodate software applications unchanged while extending hardware-grade protection uniformly across all of IT infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to add Insight Partners as investors. With their support, we can aggressively advance this powerful solution in the market and finally solve the most persistent and fundamental data security challenges without disrupting enterprise IT," Yogev added.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Anjuna

Anjuna makes the public cloud secure for business. Software from Anjuna Security effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, go to www.anjuna.io or email [email protected] .

