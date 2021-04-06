Anjuna Delivers Data Security by Default Fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc., the Enterprise Enclaves company, today announced Anjuna Enterprise Enclaves optimized for the newly announced 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This enables enterprises to easily run any application or data within the secure confines of an Anjuna Enterprise Enclave on both public clouds and private confidential computing infrastructure.

The new Intel Xeon Scalable processors combine a balanced architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities. They include Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) for enhanced protection of data and application code and Intel Crypto Acceleration for encryption-intensive workloads.

Intel SGX addresses one of the most vexing flaws in enterprise data security: Data could not be used and secured simultaneously—a flaw that could lead to an enterprise data breach. Anjuna Enterprise Enclaves make secure enclave adoption easier for the enterprise, enabling virtually any application to run isolated, encrypted, and more securely within Intel SGX-based enclaves without modification. Just as important, Anjuna Enterprise Enclaves software enables critical features for enterprise adoption, such as integration with IT operational systems.

Tradeoff between security and performance

"We have worked closely with Intel to optimize both the performance and scalability of Anjuna Enterprise Enclaves with these new high-powered Xeon Scalable processors," said Ayal Yogev, CEO and co-founder of Anjuna Security. "The result is a boon for security-conscious enterprises, who will be able to leverage the high performance, strong security, and massive scalability of these new processors without compromise. This powerful combination eliminates the classic tradeoffs among security, performance, and ease of use that have plagued enterprise IT for decades."

"The combination of Intel and Anjuna, alongside market-leading cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure, are innovating more secure computing solutions that are essential to enterprise digital transformation," said Anil Rao, Intel vice president and general manager, Data Platforms Security and Systems Architecture.

Anjuna Enterprise software is available directly from market leading cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure. Software for on-premises systems and other cloud service providers is available directly from Anjuna.

For further information go to www.anjuna.io

About Anjuna

Anjuna provides simple secure enterprise-ready application and data protection that is invulnerable to malicious software, IT insiders, and bad actors. With Anjuna, enterprise IT can safely run workloads within the isolated and encrypted confines of a secure enclave on-site or in the cloud. Unlike point enclave technology solutions, Anjuna enables enterprises to deploy fully managed enterprise-class enclaves that span memory, storage, networks, and cloud instantly, as is, and without re-coding. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

To learn more, go to www.anjuna.io or email [email protected].

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Anjuna Security, Inc

Related Links

https://www.anjuna.io

