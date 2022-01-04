ANKER INNOVATIONS' BRANDS UNVEIL NEW PRODUCT LINEUP AT CES 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today unveiled new products from its brands Anker, AnkerWork, eufy Security and Nebula. This includes an AI-powered video conferencing bar with built-in lighting; a smart video doorbell with two cameras; and a portable 4K laser projector featuring AndroidTV.

These products and others will be on display today in Las Vegas during the Pepcom media event ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

AnkerWork B600

The AnkerWork B600 utilizes an all-in-one design that combines a 2K camera, 4 mics array, built-in speakers and supplemental light bar. Ideal for use either at home or at personal office space, the compact design easily sets atop an external monitor. Once connected using USB-C, the B600 can be used with most current video conference platforms to provide vibrant video and crystal-clear audio while keeping the desk uncluttered.

The B600's VoiceRadar™ technology combined with dynamic beamforming and an A.I. algorithm allows users to achieve full-duplex, clear calls in noisy environments, while the 2K capable video camera offers auto-focus, FOV adjustment, and image enhancement while also utilizing the camera's MagicSight™ technology for automated lighting adjustment including brightness and color temperature.

The AnkerWork B600 is slated to launch in the US for $219.99, in the UK for £219.99 and in the EU for €229.99. It can be pre-ordered on Ankerwork.com starting from today and will be sold on Amazon.com, Ankerwork.com and other retail partners around the world on January 25th.

Anker 535 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 512 Wh)

The new 535 Portable Power Station is Anker's first all around power storage solution that features a rugged design, multiple charging ports and a built-in lighting bar. With 512Wh of power, the 535 is able to charge any mobile device including smartphones, tablets and laptops as well as small appliances and medical equipment such as CPAP machines. This makes it an ideal tool for situations when there is no access to electricity during outdoor activities (camping, tailgating, etc), blackouts, or natural disasters.

Using a premium LFP battery at its core, the 535 Portable Power Station can endure over 3000 charging cycles, providing 6 times longer lifespan than the previous iterations of the PowerHouse. It features 4 AC and 1 DC power outlets, as well as 3 USB-A ports and a 60W USB-C Power Delivery charging port.

The 535 Portable Power Station is available in the US only, on Amazon and Anker.com for $499.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual

eufy's Dual Camera Video Doorbell aims to help fight the problem of porch piracy by not only providing a front 2k facing camera, but also a second 1080P downward-facing camera to keep an eye on packages that have been delivered to a user's front door. The front-facing camera utilizes a 160-degree field-of-view (FOV) while the downward-facing camera's 120-degree FOV can clearly display and monitor the packages.

In order to protect the home and un-retrieved packages, the Video Doorbell Dual uses radar and PIR technology to help more accurately detect humans and reduce false alarms by 95%, while also allowing for family and friends to be recognized using advanced A.I. technology. The included A.I. technology can also identify packages and remind users that a package is waiting for pickup. As with all Eufy video products, there is no monthly fee and the included Homebase 2 provides 16GB of local, encrypted storage that remains inside the home.

The Eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is slated to launch in the US on February 8th for $259.99, in the UK and EU on February 16th for £229 and €249. It will be sold on Amazon.com, eufylife.com and other retail partners around the world.

Nebula

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K and Cosmos Laser are the company's first pair of premium. Long throw laser projectors. The flagship model, the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K features 4K UHD resolution while the standard model Nebula Cosmos Laser offers 1080P FHD resolution. The arrival of laser technology brings a new evolution to Nebula's projector offerings.

Both models are powered by a laser phosphor light source, providing 2,400 ANSI lumens of brightness while utilizing a simple, easy-to-use and familiar AndroidTV 10 interface that provides access to over 7,000 mainstream apps. These include popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney + and many more. To complete the full-entertainment experience, the projectors feature built-in immersive audio, providing two, 10-watt and two, 5-watt speakers in the Cosmos Laser 4K and two, 10-watt speakers in the Cosmos Laser.

The Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K and Cosmos Laser will be available for pre-purchase on Kickstarter, beginning on January 11th and lasting through mid-March. Following the 45-day campaign, the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K and Cosmos Laser projectors are slated to be available for $2,199 and $1,599, respectively on Amazon and SeeNebula.com as well as through select retail partners. The Cosmos Laser 4K will also be available in the UK for £2,199, and in the EU for €2,199.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at

anker.com

About AnkerWork

AnkerWork is focused on improving the hybrid work experience, by bringing collaboration solutions to the personal workspace. This includes speakerphones, headsets, video solutions and more. Additional information can be found at ankerwork.com

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufylife.com.

About Nebula

Nebula represents an exciting new class of smart, portable entertainment products. This includes Nebula's popular line of high-definition projectors. These devices are breathing new life into the projector space in 5 key ways: beautiful and portable designs, incredible sound, amazing battery life, rich content and smart A.I. For more information, please visit SeeNebula.com.

Anker, AnkerWork, eufy and Nebula are trademarks of Anker Innovations Limited. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

PR Contact

For more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Anker Innovations