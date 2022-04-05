Anker Innovations' eCommerce Agency Oceanwing Grows More than Tenfold in its Second Year

Newly appointed head of growth positions the company for continued expansion in the year ahead

SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceanwing, a full-service provider of e-commerce solutions and operational optimization tools and Amazon advertising partner, today announced significant expansion in its second year of operations. The company has grown tenfold as a result of the addition of clients across the U.S., Asia and Europe as well as the expansion of services including innovative e-commerce, advertising，logistics, customer service, and branding strategies. To ride its momentum, Oceanwing has appointed Steven Fish as head of growth, who will lead Oceanwing's ambitious expansion initiatives.

Oceanwing was born out of Anker Innovations, a leading $8B global consumer electronic products company and top Amazon retailer. Leveraging the playbook that contributed to Anker's success, Oceanwing has transformed the e-commerce business of top brands to effectively elevate their position on Amazon, drive customer acquisition and revenue growth. With the help of Oceanwing's proprietary data insight, technologies and industry knowledge, clients such as top U.S. nutrition brand Vital Proteins and Korean leading luxury skincare brand Donginbi, have been able to accelerate their YOY performance from the previous year, increasing its U.S. client list by 600% and its global clientbase by 240%.

Since its launch in 2020, Oceanwing has expanded its services to include creative, distributor and marketing services ranging from public relations, influencer marketing and deal sites. Oceanwing recently implemented its fast growing Amazon DSP ad tech service, which contributed to 45% of its revenue in 2021 as well as its logistics and supply chain services, which contributed to 12% of its revenue. Since the expansion of its services, Oceanwing has increased its global employee headcount from 60 to 160.

"In just a few short years, we have proven our ability to catapult our clients to the top of their categories on Amazon's competitive landscape by identifying key opportunities for fast growth," said Joe Wu, general manager at Oceanwing. "In the year ahead, we look forward to building on our full-cycle account management services to help clients grow on other leading e-commerce platforms."

As Oceanwing's new head of growth, Steven Fish brings over two decades of experience as a direct-to-consumer strategist. He began his career in 2000 in drop shipment when Amazon expanded its revenue streams beyond books. Steven's team was responsible for driving billions of dollars in sales in the consumer electronics brands category, and was responsible for launching several brands, such as Beats by Dre, on the e-commerce giant before Amazon took many of these brand relationships direct.

"The e-commerce industry has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past few years and retailers are realizing that efficient direct-to-consumer business models are more important now than ever before,'' said Joe Wu. "Oceanwing's success is a reflection of the growing industry trend and our ability to lead our clients to the top of their categories by tapping into cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize advertising strategies on Amazon as well as the full length of the supply chain from inventory to shipping.

Oceanwing is a full-service provider of commerce solutions and an Amazon advertising partner. Launched by the world's leading intelligent hardware product company, Anker Innovations , Oceanwing utilizes a successful growth formula which quickly led its parent company to become the world's largest seller on Amazon.

