Anker Partners With Nintendo To Launch The First Officially-Licensed Portable Power Banks For Nintendo Switch™

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in charging technology and smart, consumer devices, today announced it will launch a series of portable power banks designed to bring hours of additional playtime to the Nintendo Switch.
Anker's PowerCore 20100 and PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition will be the first-ever officially licensed Nintendo batteries to bring USB-C power delivery to the Nintendo Switch, giving gamers up to 15 hours of additional playtime.
U.S. customers will be able to preorder the PowerCore 20100 and the PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition in late June, 2018 at GameStop and Anker.com.
"We are excited to partner with Nintendo to bring Anker power delivery technology to the Nintendo Switch," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "We believe our new power banks will be this year's 'must-have' have accessory for all Nintendo Switch gamers."
Uniquely Optimized for the Nintendo Switch
USB-C Power Delivery is a relatively new charging technology that allows mobile products with higher power needs, such as Notebooks and small appliances, to be fast-charged through portable USB-C power banks.
Anker worked closely with Nintendo to calibrate its battery technology to intelligently deliver fast charging to the Nintendo Switch. This means that the Nintendo Switch can be fast charged from 0% to 100% in just under 3 hours - even during gameplay - when connected to Anker's new certified power packs.
Product Specifications:
PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition
Battery Type: Li-ion UL Certified Batteries
Capacity: 20100mAh / 72.36Wh (Up to 15 of additional hours of playtime)
PD USB-C Input: 5V=3A, 9V=3A, 15V=2A, 20V=1.5A
PD USB-C Output: 5V=3A, 9V=2.6A, 15V=1.6A
Standard USB-A Output: 5V=2A
Weight: 12.6oz
MSRP: $89.99 USD
PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition
Battery Type: Li-ion UL Certified Batteries
Capacity: 13400mAh/48.24Wh (Up to 9 additional hours of playtime)
PD Input: 5V=3A, 9V=2.5A, 15V=1.4A, 20V=1.0A
PD Output: 5V=3A, 9V=2.5A, 15V=1.5A
PowerIQ Output: 5V=1.5A
Weight: 10.7oz
MSRP: $69.99 USD
Additional details on ANKER's Nintendo Switch compatible power packs will be announced in the coming weeks.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and developer of innovative consumer devices for the home, car and on the go. This is being led by its five key brands: ANKER, EUFY, NEBULA, ROAV and SOUNDCORE. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and its products can be found at www.anker.com.
