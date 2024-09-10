Anker SOLIX X1 Solar & Storage Solution: Engineered for Unwavering Power, All Year Round

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in charging, power delivery, and power storage, has been diligently exploring the genuine requirements of users. Survey findings indicate that in the United States, users are particularly concerned about the performance of solar and storage systems in extreme weather conditions, from scorching summers to frigid winters. To address these challenges, Anker has introduced the latest iteration of its Anker SOLIX X1 Solar & Storage Solution at RE+ 2024. Specifically designed to excel in both extreme heat and cold, the Anker SOLIX X1 is positioned as the premier year-round choice for users.

In contrast to the architecture of the disconnector + DC-coupled all-in-one machine, Anker adopts an innovative modular dual-optimization architecture - the microinverter (MLPE - Power Optimization on the Roof) + AC coupling module energy storage (MLPE - Energy Optimization under the Roof) solution.

This architecture inherently brings higher power generation, greater scalability (both photovoltaic and energy storage are optimized at the module level to maximize energy capacity and the utilization of sunlight), stronger resilience (a failure of a single module does not affect others), and higher safety performance (0V disconnection of the alternating current system / battery).

It also exhibits superior performance in extreme environments and special scenarios:

Response ability during large-scale power outages

1. When confronted with increasingly frequent large-scale power outages triggered by extreme weather or failures of power grid systems, Anker offers the most resilient and comprehensive whole-home backup power. Compared to numerous manufacturers that can only provide a single backup power solution, Anker enables its users to fully leverage their existing generators and seamlessly switch among multiple modes through the highly compatible X1 system. Simultaneously, by accessing National Weather Service disaster information, the system will automatically charge from the photovoltaic and power grid sides at the maximum rate, and a 10kWh system can be fully charged in under three hours. Through a comprehensive multi-energy solution, it guarantees the availability of electricity during disasters, realizes a more flexible and powerful backup power solution, ensures the continuity and stability of household electricity, and eliminates the hassle of power outages.

Performance stability in extreme weather environments

2. Anker SOLIX X1 Solar & Storage Solution ensures consistent, full power capacity in extreme temperatures, ranging from a frigid -40°F to a scorching 149°F, all year round. For example, during the severe heatwave that recently affected the southern region in the United States, where temperatures surged past 122°F, the system continued to operate efficiently without any performance degradation up to 131°F. This capability surpasses traditional systems, which often see a decline in performance above 113°F. The system's resilience in extreme temperatures is due to the selection of superior components and a strategically designed internal temperature distribution that enhances thermal redundancy. In colder climates, like in the northern states preparing for winter where temperatures can dip to -4°F, most energy storage systems suffer significant performance drops or fail to charge. However, the Anker SOLIX X1 is equipped with advanced thermal boosting technology within the battery pack, ensuring that it maintains full charging and discharging capabilities at -4°F with 100% power efficiency.

Adaptability to complex environments

3. In the face of challenging environments such as humidity, corrosion, and flooding, Anker effortlessly manages these conditions. During the recent heavy rains and floods that affected many states this past June and July, especially in coastal areas, the need for robust energy systems became apparent. Energy storage systems without adequate anti-corrosion and moisture resistance features often require extensive maintenance and restart efforts once the weather clears. In contrast, the X1 solution has successfully withstood a rigorous 1000-hour neutral salt spray test, significantly exceeding the industry standard of 480 hours and achieving a C5-M anti-corrosion level. Furthermore, the system is equipped with a standard wall-mounted installation to prevent immersion and provide maximum protection against salt erosion and tidal effects.

Economy and efficiency of solar and storage

4. Thanks to the newly released microinverter, the X1 offers stronger flexibility and endurance, enabling users to overcome shading problems and maximizing the utilization of roof space. Its advanced frequency shift and algorithmic control helps the solution support a ratio of installed PV rated output power to ESS rated output power of up to 300%. Traditional systems are typically limited to a ratio of 100% to 150%. With this capability, a user can create more powerful and flexible PV systems, optimized for low-light conditions and scaled up to six parallel energy storage units for a total capacity of 180 kWh.

Anker has been dedicated to assisting users in achieving energy independence, not only in ordinary scenarios to ensure daily energy independence (helping users save money), but also in special scenarios where energy independence is urgently required, truly achieving "Live in Power". The Anker SOLIX X1 Solar and Storage Solution marks further progress in the field of energy independence and reflects their steadfast commitment to the principles of "Power Resilience" and "Most Accessible".

For more details about this highly user-centric solution, designed to tackle extreme conditions and address real user needs, please visit Anker SOLIX's booth at NO.44011 during RE+ 2024, or visit:

