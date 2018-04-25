Anker Unveils New Soundcore By Anker Audio Brand

Quietly Winning In Audio

Anker's audio products launched in 2014. Today, it is one of the best-selling audio brands on Amazon.com globally as well as a top seller at Walmart. This year, the newly branded Soundcore by Anker will expand into several new retail partners including Best Buy, Brookstone and Target.

A New Vision for Premium Sound

Anker has recruited sound engineers and designers from some of the world's top audio brands. This team has been charged with solving some of the key pain points consumers have with wireless audio products; building products that are as beautiful as they sound; and creating a premium line of headphones and speakers that wouldn't break the bank.

"From its inception, Soundcore has resonated with customers for delivering great audio at an affordable price," says Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "In 2018, we will challenge the basic idea that consumers need to pay premium prices for premium sound and quality."

2018 Product Roadmap and New Technologies

Today, Soundcore by Anker revealed some of the first products in its 2018 lineup. This includes a number of iconic headphones and speakers launching in the coming months.

Space NC: Premium Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Soundcore by Anker's first premium headset has been designed to rival more expensive noise-cancelling headsets. It features a beautiful black matte finish and ergonomic over-ear cushioning, as well as, powerful 40mm dynamic drivers and media touch controls. Leveraging Anker's battery technology, the Space NC will give consumers up to 20 hours of wireless playtime (and up to 50 hours wired playtime) with noise-cancellation on.

* Price: $99.99 MSRP

* Availability: Brookstone and Walmart on May 14, 2018; Amazon by end of May 2018

Introducing BassUp™ Technology

When it comes to music and cinema, bass is the most important frequency in the audio spectrum. But with smaller, modern speakers, quality bass is the thing most often missing. Many speakers leverage DSP technologies to boost base, but end up distorting the music. To solve this, Soundcore engineers have developed BassUp, a technology that combines specially tuned signal processors that can analyze bass frequencies in real-time with neodymium drivers. The result is a speaker that can deliver very large sound and powerful bass without distortion.

Flare: Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Featuring 360 Sound and Ambient Light Show

Compact and resilient, the Flare provides a visual accent for any space, indoor or out. The Flare features 360-degrees of rich, room-filling sound. And with its priority BassUp™ technology, music shines with solid lows at any volume. The app-operated LED light at the bottom highlights Flare's elegant minimalist design. The Flare is also rated at IPX7 waterproofing (allowing immersion in 1 meter/3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes) to provide full flexibility, from home to the ski slopes to a volleyball beach session followed by an impromptu evening bonfire.

* Price: $59.99 MSRP

* Availability: Amazon.com May 7, 2018; and Walmart May 14, 2018

Introducing SweatGuard Technology

There is a big problem with sports earphones -- Sweat. While basic waterproofing protects against the occasional rain shower, the salt from sweat can ruin earphones. Soundcore's new SweatGuard creates an impenetrable coating that provides protection against water, sweat and corrosion.

The Spirit Series: World's Most Sweat Proof Earbuds

The Spirit Series is the next generation of sports earbuds featuring SweatGuard, extended battery life, magnetic cable management and, of course, great sound. Designed with the most active users in mind, Soundcore's new Spirit Series will feature three different models all available at Amazon.com in May 2018.

* Spirit: Entry level earbuds with up to 9 hours of battery life. Price: $39.99

* Spirit Pro: Premium earbuds featuring aptX, dual EQ, graphene drivers and up to 10 hours of battery life. Price: $49.99

* Spirit X: Premium hook-style earbuds featuring dynamic 10mm audio drivers and up to 12 hours of playtime. Price: $39.99

Soundcore Liberty Lite: First Truly Wireless Earbuds Featuri ng SweatGuard

Liberty Lite is the next generation in the popular Liberty Series and will be Soundcore's first truly wireless earphones to feature SweatGuard technology. In addition, Liberty Lite will feature simple pairing and unbreakable Bluetooth (V5.0), up to 3.5 hours of wireless playtime and compact carrying case to provide up to 12 hours of additional playtime.

Price: Approximately $69

Availability: Amazon.com June 18

Soundcore by Anker will unveil additional audio products in the coming weeks. This includes its Infini series, television soundbars that will also double as premium Bluetooth speakers.

About Soundcore

Soundcore by Anker is bringing audio to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support smarter audio, driving and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, Roav and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com.

