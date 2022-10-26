Anker unveils the 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, a compact and cleverly designed charging station

A foldable, palm-sized wireless charging station with fast charging for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, the world's #1 mobile charging brand(1), today announced the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, a sleekly designed wireless charging station made to simultaneously charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. This is Anker's first product to receive the official Made for MagSafe certification.

Key Features

3-in-1 Charging : Features an ergonomic design that allows users to conveniently charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, all at once.

: Features an ergonomic design that allows users to conveniently charge their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, all at once. Fast Charging for iPhone and Apple Watch: Includes fast wireless charging of up to 15W for iPhone with an additional magnetic fast charging module that charges Apple Watch Series 7/8/Ultra from 0-75% in just 45 minutes.

Includes fast wireless charging of up to 15W for iPhone with an additional magnetic fast charging module that charges Apple Watch Series 7/8/Ultra from 0-75% in just 45 minutes. Palm-sized and portable: Folds to just over 2-square inches, making it perfect for both home and travel with a pop out shelf for charging an Apple Watch.

Folds to just over 2-square inches, making it perfect for both home and travel with a pop out shelf for charging an Apple Watch. Versatile viewing angles: The sleek, foldable design allows for versatile iPhone charging in both portrait and landscape orientation.

"We're very excited about the design of the the 3-in-1 Cube," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "From a practical standpoint, it is portable and travel-friendly without being in any way limited in features. It's the perfect charging accessory for both home and hotel."

Price and availability

The 3-in-1 Cube is available in the US today at Apple retail stores and online on Anker.com and Apple.com, $149.95. It will also be available on Apple.com and in Apple retail stores in the UK and DE.

Tech Specs

Product Dimension Product Weight Total Wattage Input Output 2.36" L x

2.36 W x

2.49" D 14.46 oz 30W 12V or 15V, 30W MagSafe Charger for iPhone - 15W AirPods Charger - 5W Apple Watch Charger - 5W

Compatibility

iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/ iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro/ iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max/ iPhone 12 mini

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 1-8/Ultra

AirPods Pro 2/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2nd and 3rd Gen

Additional details about the new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe can be found at https://www.anker.com/products/y1811.

About Anker

Anker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. Anker kick-started the GaN (Gallium Nitride) revolution in 2018 by introducing the first commercially available GaN-powered fast charger. Today, Anker has continued to innovate in the charging space by introducing new charging accessories for virtually all mobile devices. This includes wall plugs, solar and wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, and high-capacity portable power stations. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com.

About Anker Innovations Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

PR Contact

[email protected] (USA)

[email protected] (UK)

[email protected] (DE)

Data source: Euromonitor International ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices.

SOURCE Anker Innovations