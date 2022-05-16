AnkerMake M5 3D Printer becomes one of the most successful crowdfunding projects on Kickstarter

"We couldn't have achieved this tremendous milestone without the loyal and enthusiastic support of our backers," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of AnkerMake. "Our team is working around the clock to develop new accessories for the M5 like the V6 Color Engine, which enables filaments of different colors and materials to be used on a single print. We are doing our best to deliver the M5 on time to our backers with powerful and flexible capabilities."

The AnkerMake M5 has disrupted the 3D printer with the introduction of its new PowerBoost technology, which boasts standard print speeds of 250 mm/s with an acceleration of 2,500 mm/s² in fast mode. This allows the M5 to cut the average print time by 70 percent1 without compromising print quality. It also features easy and quick assembly and a built-in camera with AI print monitoring that alerts the user if there are any issues during the print process.

The AnkerMake M5 has received support from over 10,000 backers worldwide on Kickstarter.com. The campaign will remain active until May 21st and is expected to begin shipping Fall of this year.

1 Test results were conducted by AnkerMake in March 2022 using a pre-production model of AnkerMake M5 3D printer at a standard operating speed of 250 mm/s. The test results reflect the approximate performance of AnkerMake M5 3D Printer.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About AnkerMake

AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's number one brand for intelligent manufacturing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information about AnkerMake can be found at AnkerMake.com

