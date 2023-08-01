AnkerMake Offers Affordable 3D Printer, Combining Speed, Precision and User-Friendly Features

News provided by

AnkerMake

01 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnkerMake, Anker Innovations' 3D printing brand, today announced the launch of the AnkerMake M5C, the 3D printer designed to easily customize functions in one click. With the AnkerMake app, users have the freedom to customize single-click, double-click, and long-press actions for a true personalized printing experience. Whether it's printing, re-printing, leveling, homing, pausing, or stopping the printer, all can be accomplished effortlessly with just a single click. The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting today on Amazon.com and AnkerMake.com for $399 in the U.S. Pre-sale availability starts today in the UK (£399) and in Germany (€449), as well.

Continue Reading
AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer
AnkerMake M5C 3D Printer

"AnkerMake is dedicated to empowering artists, inventors, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts with a practical and seamless tool to breathe life into their brilliant ideas and make it real." said Frank Zhu, General Manager of AnkerMake. "With a focus on user-friendliness, the AnkerMake M5C combines exceptional printing speed with outstanding print quality for simple accessibility at all levels of skill and experience."

User-friendly, Efficient Operation
The M5C includes a 49-point automatic bed leveling system, simplifying the calibration process and ensuring precise prints. Additionally, the printer's one-piece design allows for quick and easy installation, while the power and filament outage recovery functions save both time and materials. The PEI magnetic plate provides a flexible, yet stable surface for easy removal of completed 3D printed materials.

Fast and Precise Printing
The M5C leverages AnkerMake's PowerBoost™️ 2.0 technology for enhanced motion control and rapid printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s and acceleration up to 5000 mm/s². The aluminum alloy base adds stability and reduces machine jitter while ensuring the lightweight extruder and dual Z-axis design maintain 0.1mm printing precision even at high speeds.

Seamless Remote Control
Users control the M5C through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The intuitive AnkerMake app empowers users to monitor the status of prints, control the printer, and transfer sliced models directly from their smartphone or laptop.

Quality Design for Durable Stability
The M5C was developed with wear-resistant components, ensuring long-lasting reliability and consistency during extensive use. The all-metal hotend can reach temperatures of up to 300℃/572℉, offering flexibility in filament options including PETG / PET, ABS, TPU, PA, PLA-CF, PETG-CF and PA-CF. Additionally, the printer's high-precision dual Z-axis lead screws were forged from stainless steel to deliver high-quality printing results.

Additional AnkerMake M5C Technical and Design Specifications

Language

EN

DE

Equipment Size

466×374×480 mm³ (Without Filament Holder)

466×374×480 mm³ (ohne Filamenthalterung)

Weight

11 kg (24.2 lbs.)

11 kg

Print Size

220×220×250 mm³

220×220×250 mm³

Print Speed

500 mm/s

500 mm/s

Print Acceleration

5000 mm/s²

5000 mm/s²

Benchy Print (Max)

17 Min

17 Min

Print Mode

Precision Mode

Y

Ja

Standard Mode

Y

Ja

Fast Mode

Y

Ja

Extrusion

Hotend

All-Metal

Vollmetall

Nozzle

Brass, 0.4 mm (Compatible with 0.2/0.6/0.8 mm)

Messing, 0,4 mm (Kompatibel mit 0,2/0,6/0,8mm)

Extrusion Distance

Direct Extrusion

Direkte Extrusion

Extrusion Flow

35 mm³/s

35 mm³/s

Hotend Temperature (Max)

300 (572)

300

Auto-Leveling

7×7 Point

7×7 Punkte

Screen

N

Nein

One-Click Button

Y

Ja

Filament

1.75 mm

1,75 mm

PEI Soft Magnetic Plate

Y

Ja

Plate Temperature (Max)

100

100

Multi-Material
Support

PETG / PET

Y

Ja

ABS

Y

Ja

TPU

Y

Ja

PA

Y

Ja

PLA-CF

Y

Ja

PETG-CF

Y

Ja

PA-CF

Y

Ja

Power

100-240V AC, 50-60Hz

100-240V AC, 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

350W, 110V/220V

350W, 110V/220V

Connections

WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C

WLAN, Bluetooth, USB-C

Storage

8 GB EMMC, USB Drive

8 GB EMMC, USB-Laufwerk

Method of Interaction

Button, App, PC Software

Taste, App, PC-Software

CPU

XBurst® (1.2GHz)

XBurst® (1,2GHz)

Slicer

AnkerMake Slicer, Prusa, Cura

AnkerMake Slicer, Prusa, Cura

Price & Availability
The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting today, August 1, for $399 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and AnkerMake.com. The AnkerMake M5C is available for pre-order starting today in the UK for £399 and in Europe for €449.

Press Kit
https://bit.ly/AnkerMakeM5C

About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Solix and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About AnkerMake
AnkerMake is committed to becoming the world's #1 brand for intelligent manufacturing by helping artists, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts and professional users bring their creations to life. More information can be found at AnkerMake.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Connie Liu
AnkerMake Global PR Lead
[email protected]

Brett White
AnkerMake U.S. PR Lead
[email protected]

Robert Berg
AnkerMake Europe PR Lead
[email protected]

SOURCE AnkerMake

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.