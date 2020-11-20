Anker's Security Camera eufyCam 2 Pro Expands Availability

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, announced today that its premium security camera eufyCam 2 Pro is now available for purchase at Apple Stores and on Apple.com.

eufy Security's eufyCam 2 Pro features signature 365-days of battery life, 2K resolution, improved on-device human detection, free local storage, and it's fully compatible with Apple HomeKit.

eufy announced the support for HomeKit Secure Video on its security cameras back in June. With HomeKit Secure Video, users can view, share, and store video recordings from eufyCam 2 Pro using iCloud. Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as the home hub use on-device intelligence to privately analyze the live feed from the eufyCam 2 Pro so users can be notified when people, animals, or vehicles are present. A 10-day history of video recordings are securely stored in a user's iCloud, so all information about a user's home accessories is end-to-end encrypted and entirely private to the user.

eufyCam 2 Pro Product Specifications:

2K resolution

resolution 12 months of battery life on a single charge

On-device Human Detection

Infrared & Color Night Vision

Two-Way Audio

Customizable App Notifications

Field of View: 140°

Works with Apple HomeKit; Supports HomeKit Secure Video

The eufyCam 2 Pro is available now at Apple retail stores and on Apple.com for $349.95.

About eufy

eufy is an Anker Innovations brand focused on bringing the latest smart home appliances and smart home security solutions to consumers worldwide. Find more about eufy at eufylife.com.

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at anker.com.

