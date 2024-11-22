ANKO Food Machine Launches New High Capacity Empanada Production Line to Solve Production Challenges of Food Wholesalers

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANKO Food Machine, a leading manufacturer of food machines and solutions provider, has announced the launch of a new Empanada-making machine featuring an innovative modular design. The EMP-3000 Empanada Making Machine is designed to deliver exceptional efficiency, productivity, and customization options for food factories and central kitchens to expand their market share.

Producing 15,000 Empanadas Daily: A Challenge for Growing Nationwide Brands Central Kitchens need to meet different empanada specifications every day.

Food factories, franchises, and chain restaurants face the challenge of producing large quantities of food during peak season demands, sometimes needing to make up to 15,000 empanadas with varying content and outlook daily, leading them to introduce machines into their kitchens. Food machine manufacturer ANKO supports restaurants' long-term goals, claiming their machines produce up to 3,000 empanadas per hour and use FDA-certified materials to ensure food safety.

"Our goal is to help food manufacturers create top-selling Empanadas easily," said ANKO's General Manager Richard Ouyang. "Production challenges include ensuring appealing presentation and handling various flavors every day. A 15,000 empanada order might require changing fillings every 1.2 hours for an equal 8-hour beef, chicken, and jam empanadas output."

The cutting-edge machine reduces the number of operators required by 75%, giving food producers a significant competitive advantage. Additionally, it enables food producers to create brand-distinctive empanadas that resonate with market trends.

Designed to Handle Surging Empanada Orders with Customizable Fillings and Unique Molds to Drive Growth

ANKO explains that the EMP-3000 Empanada Making Machine tackles production challenges with a modular filling system, allowing for easy and uncomplicated filling changes. Operators can swap the filling system in five minutes, replacing and transporting the filling module effortlessly across the room for loading and cleaning. Forming and labeling empanadas before their delivery is achieved in one step using replaceable molds that can be custom-made to imprint the producer's chosen brand logo on its border.

The EMP-3000 processes raw and cooked ingredients while maintaining the firmness of granular fillings—such as peas, corn kernels, and diced potatoes—up to 10mm in size to ensure every empanada encloses a palatable experience. After production, each empanada is labeled with stamped words like "beef" or "chicken" to indicate its filling.

The machine's clamping mold mechanism that turns the dough wraps and filling into authentic-looking and branded empanadas uses an upgraded in-house design to ensure longevity. "During the development period of this machine, the team performed a 250,000-cycle durability test equaling 20 working days of 8 hours each of uninterrupted operation, and we are pleased with the results."

Founded in 1978, ANKO Food Machine is Taiwan's top food production solution provider, offering services ranging from machines to food production consultation, turnkey planning, technical support, and modularization options that meet specific production requirements. ANKO is headquartered in Taiwan, has a branch office in California, USA, and will soon open a new branch in a European country. The company has sold machines in 114 countries and offers customized Empanada solutions.

