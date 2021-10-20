Ankr Launches Support for Nervos Layer 1 and Layer 2 Nodes

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced the completion of its integration with Ankr , a Web 3.0 infrastructure platform and marketplace. Users can now easily host and run Nervos nodes on Layer 1 and Layer 2 via Ankr's platform and Developer API. Together, the platform and API provide the needed features to run a validator node at maximum capacity in an intuitive and easy-to-set-up environment that can be paid for in cryptocurrency.

Nodes play an important role in blockchain infrastructure, as they serve a variety of purposes, from recording transactions to making data easily accessible. Moreover, nodes are essential to connecting separate chains and creating a truly interoperable blockchain ecosystem. However, deploying nodes can be a complicated, time-consuming process for both experienced developers and those new to the blockchain space.

To address this problem, Ankr and Nervos have partnered to make it easier than ever for clients to run a Nervos node via the Ankr platform. The intuitive and easy-to-use interface of the Ankr platform is aimed at technical and non-technical node operators alike. Additionally, Nervos developers can use Ankr's Developer API to create a private HTTPS or websocket endpoint to run their own nodes on Layer 2. Both regular full nodes and archive nodes (historical data) are supported.

"We're excited to support on-chain storage solutions, and Nervos Network has done an incredible job pioneering that space. There is massive potential to incorporate NFTs, metadata, and an abundance of other applications. To make building these use cases more accessible, Ankr's API makes it much easier for developers to leverage Nervos' unique multi-chain attributes," said Josh Neuroth, Ankr Head of Product. "Developers already experienced with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain are looking at a multi-chain future that uses the unique benefits from multiple chains, creating a solution much stronger than any chain alone could emulate. This gives developers and dApps an edge in becoming the most future-focused in the blockchain industry."

"Deploying nodes has historically been a cumbersome process, but Ankr is making it easier than ever for developers and teams to launch and run nodes," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos. "We're excited to bring a new tool to the developers and teams building in the Nervos ecosystem through our integration with Ankr."

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org

About Ankr

Ankr is building an infrastructure platform and marketplace for Web3-stack deployment. The blockchain infrastructure enables resource providers and end-users to easily connect to blockchain technologies and DeFi applications.

Our customized node deployment and API solutions with a strong focus on user experience drastically lower the entry barrier for everyday people, enterprises and developers to contribute to the blockchain ecosystem.

