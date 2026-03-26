Ankur Shah Named a Winner of the 2026 SC Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, the agentic security company purpose-built to protect enterprise AI agents and applications, today announced that co-founder and CEO Ankur Shah has been named a winner of the 2026 SC Awards in the Security Executive of the Year category. Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards recognize solutions, organizations, and leaders delivering measurable security outcomes across the cybersecurity industry.

CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media announced the 2026 SC Awards winners during an in-person reception at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, bringing together cybersecurity leaders, practitioners, and innovators from across the ecosystem.

This year's winners were selected through a multi-stage review led by an independent panel of practitioners and executives from the CyberRisk Collaborative (CRC) community. Entries were evaluated for problem clarity, strength of approach, evidence of effectiveness (including measurable outcomes), repeatability and scalability, and business impact.

"This year's winners demonstrate clear results — from reduced risk and stronger resilience to better user outcomes," said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. "Their achievements reflect what security teams and buyers value most: evidence, execution, and impact."

View the full list of 2026 SC Awards winners here: www.scworld.com/sc-awards

Ankur Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Straiker, said: "This one is for the team. Every person I've had the privilege of building with, the ones who went on to lead their own orgs, contribute to OWASP, champion WiCyS, and publish research that moves the whole industry forward. We are at an inflection point where AI agents are not just automating tasks, they are building other agents, deploying infrastructure and making decisions at a speed and scale no human team can match. The security decisions we make right now will shape that future for a long time and I want to spend the next chapter making sure the next generation of leaders have the foundation, the community and the platform to take this further than we did."

In the weeks following RSAC 2026, SC Media will feature winners across its editorial platforms, with additional coverage and promotion through CyberRisk Alliance channels to extend visibility for winning organizations and leaders.

About Straiker

Straiker is the agentic security company. Straiker enables enterprises to discover their AI agent footprint, continuously test agent security through adversarial methods, and protect agents in production with runtime security. Founded by cybersecurity veterans, Straiker is trusted by leading enterprises to secure their AI transformation. Learn more at straiker.ai.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

PR contact:

Shannon Van Every

Force4 Technology Communications

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SOURCE Straiker