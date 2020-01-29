Ankura Acquires 284 Partners

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory firm that was recently recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the five fastest growing consulting firms in 2019, today announced that it has acquired 284 Partners, an intellectual property (IP) consultancy focused on providing clients with unparalleled service and quality in high-stakes commercial disputes and transactions. The acquisition complements and expands Ankura's multi-disciplinary services and extends the firm's specialization in providing IP-related services to its clients. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, 284 Partners' professionals hold leadership positions in key IP industry associations and have been called upon to provide their expert opinions in precedent-setting matters both in the United States and internationally.

"The addition of 284 Partners bolsters our capabilities and deepens our expertise as we continue to deliver smart, high-impact solutions to clients," said Philip Daddona, President of Ankura. "284 Partners brings a team of talented professionals that strengthen and complement Ankura's collaborative and innovative culture. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to build on our current momentum and continue to execute our strategic priorities."

Over the past decade, 284 Partners has consulted with companies and law firms on matters involving more than $30 billion in economic damages and transactional value. Their professionals have provided expert witness testimony in state, federal, international trade, bankruptcy, tax, and foreign courts as well as other dispute resolution forums. In addition to supporting most types of IP and commercial disputes, 284 Partners is regarded as a pioneer in economic analysis in Fair Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) matters, leading the profession in quantifying the value of standard essential patent portfolios in telecommunications, automotive, and other high-tech industries.

"Our clients have shown a strong desire for 284 Partners to provide a broader range of expert services, and this combination will allow us to better meet their needs," said Michael J. Lasinski, 284 Partners' CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and are delighted to be part of Ankura's broad international offering of exceptional business advisory services."

"We are pleased to welcome Michael and the entire 284 Partners team to our global organization of recognized experts," said Darin L. Buchalter, Chief Administrative Officer of Ankura. "Our addition of 284 Partners augments our expertise in a rapidly expanding sector and enriches the solutions we are able to offer our clients. Furthermore, it demonstrates our continued investment in disputes and advisory services and represents another important step in our history of growth."

With the closing of the acquisition, 284 Partners' entire 20-member team will seamlessly integrate into Ankura, including Senior Managing Directors Michael J. Lasinski and Kevin Arst, and Managing Directors Philip W. Kline and Chris Schulte.

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura