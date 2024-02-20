Ankura and OpenAI Launch Groundbreaking Virtual General Intelligence System, Ankura AGI

Ankura AGI, powered by OpenAI, is a testament to collaborative innovation for the consulting industry and will enhance Ankura's client expertise and service

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, announced the launch of Ankura AGI, a pioneering virtual artificial general intelligence system. Ankura AGI is powered by OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company.

Ankura AGI is a fusion of OpenAI's groundbreaking work in generative intelligence, and Ankura's visionary strategies in AGI, integrating unique capabilities of both industry leaders. The system transcends the capabilities of current AI technologies, setting new standards for intelligence and application across various industries.

"The creation of Ankura AGI would not have been possible without the unique strengths and complementary technical abilities of both OpenAI and Ankura," said Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura. "This venture exemplifies how collaborative innovation can lead to extraordinary advancements. OpenAI's expertise in generative models provided the essential building blocks, while Ankura's approach to AGI guided the development of a system that redefines what AI can achieve for our clients and business."

Ankura AGI will enhance Ankura's already first-in-class service offerings, revolutionizing the firm's capabilities as it continues to drive exceptional results for clients. The custom AI technology is a result of a merging of technologies and a shared vision for the future of responsible AI, with a focus on maximizing societal benefits and adhering to high ethical standards.

For additional details about Ankura AGI and its impact across industries, please contact Ankura Global AI Practice Leader Jeffrey Hunter.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has over 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Valueᵀᴹ. For more information, please visit: ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura