Ankura Appoints Kevin Cowherd Strategy & Performance Leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that effective today Kevin Cowherd, Senior Managing Director, will lead the company's Strategy & Performance practice. Based in Nashville, Mr. Cowherd has several decades of experience in the professional services sector and direct experience executing complex initiatives for multi-national corporations. Mr. Cowherd brings proven expertise and the ability to integrate Ankura's many disciplines and offerings for clients to his new role.

"Kevin has spent his career delivering solutions to clients, leading large engagements and coaching teams to achieve organizational effectiveness and build enterprise value. At Ankura, Kevin has demonstrated strong leadership, driven business opportunities across the company and applied his subject matter expertise to improve our operations. We look forward to working with Kevin to continue to build our capabilities and our people," said Philip Daddona, President of Ankura.

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Cowherd spent 20 years at a leading technology company working in professional services, information technology and human resources. At that company, he held the position of Chief Information Officer for seven years and developed the business case to replace legacy learning systems with best-of-market solutions that supported approximately 425,000 global employees. In addition, Mr. Cowherd led the integration of SAP's human capital management solution and the implementation of a human resources shared services model and organizational structure in over 50 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

"I look forward to this next stage in my career and am honored to help lead our high performing professionals into the marketplace where demand for transformation strategies and solutions has never been greater. We will continue our industry leading offerings to address challenges and enhance opportunities for our existing clientele," said Mr. Cowherd. "Our ability to enrich our company's solutions with transformation experience and disciplined project management expertise represents a global opportunity for growth within our company. Integrated execution will create more value for our clients," Mr. Cowherd continued.

Mr. Cowherd succeeds Beth R. Chase, Senior Managing Director who retired on October 31, 2020. With several decades of professional services experience, Ms. Chase was recognized for her influence and expertise by various business and civic organizations. Ms. Chase was the founder and CEO of a specialty consulting company acquired by Ankura in 2018. She had previously co-founded a technology consultancy that she built into a top consulting firm in the Nashville area.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

