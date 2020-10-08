Ankura Appoints Mark Furgeson to Senior Managing Director

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Furgeson to Senior Managing Director. Based in Chicago, Mr. Furgeson has three decades of experience analyzing, planning, designing and constructing innovative healthcare environments for a myriad of clients.

"Mark has consistently delivered exceptional results and served as a trusted advisor to a variety of healthcare providers in response to the effective planning and execution of their capital projects within the sector," said Steve Pitaniello, Business Group Leader for Construction. "Time and again, Mark has demonstrated his deep understanding of the complex factors affecting the healthcare industry and utilized his expertise to translate these needs into impactful physical solutions for these environments. Bringing Mark aboard further extends the relevance of our Construction practice in the healthcare industry and the impact of our company in this crucial sector. We could not be more excited to learn from and collaborate with Mark, and we look forward to his contributions to our clients."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Furgeson has served as an expert witness, led board seminars on healthcare strategy and planning, and spearheaded capital projects with for- and not-for-profit organizations ranging in size from rural to urban healthcare systems. Mr. Furgeson has provided strategic advice, design and implementation support for notable health systems nationwide, including acute care campuses and hospitals.

"I am excited to join the talented group at Ankura and take my professional experience in real estate strategy, architecture and construction to the global stage," said Mr. Furgeson. "Now, more than ever, the need for innovation in the healthcare environment will require experienced, multi-disciplinary solutions. The commitment to collaboration at Ankura enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class insight and execution to this dynamic market segment."

Prior to joining Ankura, Mr. Furgeson served as the director of design for one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. He also led an innovative healthcare consulting and design firm for nearly two decades, bolstering his experience as an expert advisor. He frequently leads lectures on the future of healthcare and healthcare real estate investment.

