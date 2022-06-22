Ankura Appoints Roy Gallagher and Ben Jones as Co-Leaders of the Turnaround & Restructuring Business Group

Seasoned leaders tapped to lead the Turnaround & Restructuring team in its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, announced the appointment of Roy Gallagher and Ben Jones as co-leaders of Ankura's Turnaround and Restructuring North America ("T&R") practice.

Roy Gallagher joined Ankura as a Senior Managing Director in 2016 with nearly 25 years of strategic financial restructuring experience as both an advisor and as an investor. Prior to joining Ankura, Roy had over a decade of experience as an investor in the leveraged loan and distressed debt markets with a focus on debt for equity transactions. Since joining Ankura, Roy now focuses on advising both companies and lender groups as they navigate through complex restructurings across various industries leveraging his experience both as a distressed investor and as an advisor. Most recently, Roy served as advisor to the secured lenders of Libbey, Inc., secured noteholders of Associated Materials and the bondholders of CarbonLITE Recycling in addition to a number of private company-side mandates. He is based in Chicago.

Ben Jones has been a Senior Managing Director with Ankura since 2016 and has more than 25 years of experience advising and leading in complex corporate reorganizations across numerous industries. Ben has experience leading all aspects of financial and operational restructurings as an advisor to underperforming/distressed companies, lenders, creditors, corporate boards, and equity owners. In addition, Ben has extensive experience providing interim management positions, including President, Chief Restructuring Officer ("CRO"), and Chief Financial Officer for both private and publicly traded companies. Most recently, Ben served as CRO of Gulf Coast Healthcare, CRO of High Ridge Brands, CRO of KB Holdings and Restructuring Advisor to TridentCare. He is based in New York.

"Ankura's Turnaround and Restructuring practice has experienced significant growth around the globe, including the addition of our T&R team in Europe last year. Our strategy includes the continued expansion of our team globally, across multiple industries and I look forward to Ben and Roy leading our talented team of professionals in achieving continued success for our clients," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura.

