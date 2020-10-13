Ankura Appoints Tom Crawford to Chief Development Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Crawford to its executive group as the company's Chief Development Officer. Based in Washington D.C., Mr. Crawford has three decades of experience in the specialty consulting category executing complex initiatives for multi-national corporations.

"We are a high growth consultancy that delivers value to corporations, public entities, sources of capital, and their counsel through highly relevant expertise. At this point in our journey, and given the volatility of the world stage, the addition of Tom to our executive leadership brings new creativity to our methods of engaging with our global clientele," said Kevin Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Ankura. "The times demand that we efficiently focus our portfolio of solutions, industries and geographies to solve the challenges that stymie opportunity for our clients. Tom's savvy is a valuable accelerant for our objectives."

Mr. Crawford has significant experience serving clients with strategies and solutions for managing complex issues, special situations, and events in every region of the world. Prior to accepting this new appointment, Mr. Crawford routinely advised boards of directors, executive teams, and senior decision-makers on issues that pose opportunities and challenges to their organizations' enterprise value and operations with an emphasis on cross-border, crisis, regulation, corporate reputation, mergers and acquisitions, public affairs, corporate sustainability/ESG, and Freedom to Operate. Now, Mr. Crawford will focus his experience and expertise on the collective success of Ankura.

"Ankura can apply unmatched expertise across key areas of a corporation's lifecycle that result in reduced risk, competitive advantage and increased enterprise value. Uniquely, the company operates in an environment of seamless collaboration across a diverse platform that inures directly to the benefit of its clients and employees," said Mr. Crawford. "The issues of the day are complex, profound and move at high velocity. Addressing issues requires agility, adaptability and the application of multiple disciplines and skillsets with the highest level of sophistication and speed. I look forward to working across the enterprise to guide a broad perspective that emphasizes integrated solutions to produce the best possible outcome in the markets we choose to serve, both in the moment and in the future."

Previously, Mr. Crawford was a founding partner of a government-affairs firm. In that role, he oversaw the firm's growth and development into a Top 20 independent lobbying firm in Washington, D.C. He was also a legislative director and managing partner at a Washington, D.C. firm that specialized in corporate representation. Before Mr. Crawford came to Capitol Hill, he served as a legislative director in the Michigan Legislature and on professional campaign staff through four election cycles for both statewide and federal races.

As a respected public-policy expert, Mr. Crawford sits on the Advisory Board for the Michigan State University School of Social Sciences Political Science Program, and Harvard University's Center on Media and Child Health. He has addressed numerous groups around the world on advocacy and the Washington, D.C. process as well as the implications of globalization for multinational corporations. Mr. Crawford has appeared as a lecturer in the Smithsonian series on Washington, politics and policy.

