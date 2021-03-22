Ankura Consulting Completes Debt Refinancing

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), a global provider of a broad range of consulting services, announced today that it has completed a broadly syndicated upsizing and refinancing of its debt facilities with a new $465 million first lien term loan, a new $175 million second lien term loan, and a new $70 million revolver. The refinancing will realign the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility for future growth.

In advance of the refinancing, the Company received its first ratings from both Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global.

"This new financing represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our global advisory firm and will enable us to continue growing the business and executing our strategy. Having the debt markets validate and support our firm, strategy and market position is a testament to the highly talented professionals we have at Ankura," commented Kevin Lavin, Ankura's Chief Executive Officer.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is a global provider of a broad range of consulting services in the areas of disputes and economics, data and technology, risk, forensics and compliance, turnaround and restructuring, strategy and performance and in transactions and operations advisory. We help clients protect, create, and recover value. Ankura has over 1,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

