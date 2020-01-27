Ankura Promotes 14 Professionals to Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura today announced the promotion of 14 of its professionals to the role of Senior Managing Director. These promotions reflect the diversity and breadth of Ankura's business services and the firm's commitment to developing leaders.

"We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of senior leaders who embody Ankura's core values of collaboration, inclusion and excellence," said Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura. "Our strong position in the market today is a direct reflection of our talented, dedicated professionals and the diverse perspectives they bring to our clients. We are proud to announce these well-deserved promotions."

The Ankura professionals who have been promoted are:

Philip Daddona, President of Ankura, said: "Most of our new Senior Managing Directors began their careers at Ankura, or a predecessor firm, right from school. Their achievement in reaching this career milestone demonstrates our commitment to developing people, and their commitment to the success of our firm. As Ankura continues to grow, we know that we will rely upon this legacy of helping others. Congratulations to the Class of 2020."

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura

Related Links

http://www.ankura.com

