Ankura Promotes 14 Professionals to Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, today announced the promotion of 14 of its professionals to the role of Senior Managing Director. These promotions reflect Ankura's sustained commitment to developing talented business and people leaders who embody its culture.

"Promotion to Senior Managing Director at Ankura is achieved through serving clients with integrity and excellence, inspiring their teams and colleagues to achieve results together, and growing value through sustained high performance," said Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura. "Today's well-deserved promotions are a result of our professionals' hard work, dedication to client success, and their ability to draw out the best in our people."

"Our commitment to building great leaders was a founding principle of Ankura's strategy. We are proud of our culture and know that our new leaders share the same commitment to helping our clients and our people reach their full potential," added Philip Daddona, Chairman of Ankura. "Congratulations to our new Senior Managing Directors on this exceptional career milestone."

The Ankura professionals who have been promoted to Senior Managing Director are:

Dennis Patrick Barrett, Turnaround & Restructuring, New York, NY

Brendan Bosack, Transactions, Finance & Governance, New York, NY

William Brown, Turnaround & Restructuring, Houston, TX

Chris Clark, Construction Disputes & Advisory, Perth, AUS

Todd Cryblskey, Disputes & Economics, Washington, DC

Michael J. Fey, Turnaround & Restructuring, Fairfield, CT

Matthew Finn, Construction Disputes & Advisory, London, UK

Valerie Hart, Strategy & Performance, Nashville, TN

Steve Huffines, Transactions, Finance & Governance, San Francisco, CA

Shelly Mady, Data & Technology, New York, NY

Ryan M. Roy, Turnaround & Restructuring, Boston, MA

Matthew Ryan, Disputes & Economics, Washington, DC

Corey Smith, Strategy & Performance, Nashville, TN

John Yagerline, Disputes & Economics, Washington, DC

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

