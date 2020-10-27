Ankura Rapidly Expands Office of the CFO Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global business advisory and expert services company, is pleased to announce that Christine Wu McDonagh, Jordyn Peck, Dana Stefanczyk and Mark Thorson have been appointed Managing Directors, and 13 additional professionals have joined the firm to accelerate the development of the company's recently established Office of the CFO practice.

"High caliber professionals are attracted to our culture and the opportunities to grow their careers at Ankura. Working as a team across the firm with synergistic disciplines including data analytics, sophisticated transaction advice, financial consulting and transformative project management, we serve our clients holistically. We collaborate to leverage our diverse expertise to help clients see issues from different perspectives often resulting in novel solutions to complex problems," said Philip Daddona, President of Ankura. "Adding this new expertise to Ankura provides another way for us to deliver best in class solutions, services and results to our clients."

As recently announced by the company, Elliot Fuhr will lead the Office of the CFO practice as Ankura addresses the transactional and transformational needs of corporations, financial institutions and private equity market participants with comprehensive solutions comprised of services that draw from proven expertise within the company.

"We don't stop at problem solving. We deliver holistic solutions that have an immediate impact on value and stand the test of time. We drive outcomes sought by corporate executives, Boards of Directors and investors with an array of tools, knowledge, talent and experience, and do so in an effective, collaborative and urgent manner. In an increasingly disruptive, challenging and dynamic environment, value is maximized by holistically addressing the client. The multi-disciplinary capabilities at Ankura deliver the sophisticated solutions that today's enterprise requires," said Mr. Fuhr.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise, strategy and execution. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

SOURCE Ankura