Ankura Taps Industry Veteran Regina Lee to Lead Risk, Forensics & Compliance Business Globally

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global expert services and advisory firm Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura") is pleased to announce the appointment of Regina Lee as the Global Leader of its Risk, Forensics & Compliance business.

Regina has more than 25 years of experience leading successful teams at global consulting firms. Her impressive background encompasses a wide range of expertise, including fraud investigations, bankruptcy-related disputes and investigations, mass tort and securities litigation, and post-transaction disputes. Most recently, Lee served as Global Co-Leader of the Strategy & Analysis Practice at AlixPartners.

Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura, shared: "I could not be happier to welcome such a talented and culturally aligned leader as Regina. Her extensive experience and strategic insight will play a pivotal role in advancing Ankura's capabilities in risk management, forensic investigations, and regulatory compliance. Regina's deep expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly to further strengthen Ankura's position as a trusted advisor in these areas."

Regina commented on her new role: "Ankura's dedication to innovation and client-focused solutions is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with Ankura's talented team to address the evolving challenges our clients face in today's dynamic environment."

