Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size Is Projected to Reach $8.45 Billion By 2028 |Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ankylosing spondylitis market size is expected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 8.5% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing cases of ankylosing spondylitis coupled with growing awareness regarding the diagnostics and treatments for this disease are the major factors augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives to reduce the cases of such diseases are further contribute to the overall development of the market. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements in the field and favorable reimbursement policies are turning out in the favor of the market growth.

Key Highlights of Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

Based on product type , the Humira segment contributed the largest revenue share in the ankylosing spondylitis market. The segment's growth is attributed to favorable drug pricing and lack of biosimilar competition in major economies.

Continual research & development programs initiated by the leading industry players to improve the available treatments and introduce newer options for a speedy recovery of patients significantly impact the overall growth of the market.

Patients infected with ankylosing spondylitis need to be extra careful amid COVID-19. Pandemics. Recent studies show that patients detected with ankylosing spondylitis are prone to get affected by COVID-19 infection.

Rising prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis with faulty lifestyles coupled with patient awareness and new product approvals driving the market forward. According to the recent population estimates the prevalence rate of ankylosing spondylitis in the U.S. is around 0.2-0.5 percent and based on market data from multiple countries the global incidence rate was stood at 0.4-14 per 100,000 individuals.

Regional Developments:

North America accounted for the major revenue share in the ankylosing spondylitis market and is projected to continue its rapid growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth is driven by a rise in incidences of target diseases and increasing adoption of the latest technologies for better treatment options. On the other side, Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population and increasing government efforts to limit the cases of ankylosing spondylitis in these regions.

Competitive Outlook:

Some of the key players operating in the global ankylosing spondylitis market are Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., UCB, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Novartis AG. Leading players present in the market are heavily investing in research and development activities to have better treatment options. A rise in new product launches along with increasing acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers are some of the latest trends observed in the market.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Demand Side: Clinics, Hospital, and Healthcare Centers

Clinics, Hospital, and Healthcare Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Ankylosing Spondylitis Market report on the basis of drug, treatment type, and region:

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Drug Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cosentyx

Humira

Simponi

Remicade

Enbrel

Cimzia

Others

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

Biological therapies

Steroids

Physical therapies

Surgery

Ankylosing Spondylitis, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

List of Key Players of Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

UCB, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

SOURCE Polaris Market Research