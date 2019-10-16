TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anlit, Ltd., expands its portfolio of family oriented dietary supplements with new, flavorful Long-Life Probiotic bites. The company has stabilized a range of probiotic strains via its innovative LLP technology, which preserves live bacteria in ambient conditions suitable for incorporation into fun and flavorful chewable bites.

Anlit Delivers Probiotics by the Bite

Anlit selected specific probiotic strains to be adapted into new formulations that target gut health, women's health, and immune function merged with natural inulin fiber from native chicory for added prebiotic support. The company will exhibit the new line at CPhI in Frankfurt, booth #92B65.

The three strains currently available include: Bifidobacterium lactis, one of the main colonizers of the human intestinal microbiome throughout the life span and having a key role in boosting immunity; Lactobacillus acidophilus, the microbe of choice for protecting women's gynecological health and preventing infections; and Lactobacillus rhamnosus-GG, known for helping to promote better gut function and for relieving IBS symptoms.

"Probiotics are highly sensitive living organisms and can only survive under specific conditions," explains David Gabbay, Marketing Manager and VP of sales for Anlit. "Our R&D team identified and isolated the potential barriers to probiotic stability, then deployed precise temperature and humidity controls to overcome those barriers."

The LLP technology overcomes the common challenges of maintaining stability and extending the shelf-life of inherently sensitive probiotic microorganisms. LLP offers an advanced solution for keeping probiotics alive and at their full performance capabilities for up to 24 months at room temperature. The proprietary technology concurrently promotes the strain's optimum dispersion in an anhydrous, oil-based matrix.

This double-action mechanism enables probiotics to be delivered in a tasty food format, in concentrated supplemental dosages that can be readily enjoyed at home or on the go. The LLP bites meet the rapidly growing demand by consumers for alternatives to the standard capsules, tablets, and softgel applications for dosing up on their daily probiotics.

Anlit's LLP bites are available in a selection of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and fruit. They are available in both dairy and vegan (coconut-based) formats and are produced using natural colors and flavors. They are certified both kosher and halal.

"These flavorful probiotic bites are just the beginning," enthuses Gabbay. "Anlit will be expanding the usage of LLP to a range of probiotic strains and in formulations consisting of one or multiple strains, and in synergistic combinations with other food supplement ingredients. So far, we have stabilized three strains of functional probiotics, and have three more on the way from a variety of bacteria types, including Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei."

About Anlit

Anlit, Ltd., a subsidiary of Maabarot Products, Israel, is an innovative developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive range of food supplements for adults and children. All Anlit products are gluten-free and nut-free. The plant is certified GMP, FSSC22000, and ISO 9001 and is HACCP compliant, as well as kosher- and halal-certified.

Visit us at CPhI in Frankfurt, booth #92B65

