ANM Achieves Master Services Competency in VMware Cloud on AWS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ANM, one of the fastest growing IT consultancies in the U.S., today announced that it has successfully achieved a VMware Cloud on AWS Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that ANM is committed to helping customers accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

"Businesses are increasingly moving to hybrid and off-premise cloud environments," said Vance Krier, ANM's Chief Technology Officer. "ANM is investing heavily in the expertise needed to help our customers navigate these complex migrations."

VMware is pleased to recognize ANM for achieving a VMware Cloud Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like ANM are dedicated, are invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. "We value ANM as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate themselves in five specific solution areas:

Cloud Management and Automation

Data Center Virtualization

Digital Workspace

Network Virtualization

VMware Cloud on AWS

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network.

About ANM

ANM's dedicated team of professionals provides innovative solutions and expert local service to large and mid-sized clients in markets throughout the U.S. The company designs, implements and supports IT solutions from industry-leading technology providers including Cisco, Pure Storage, AWS, VMware, Splunk, Cohesity and F5.

ANM is headquartered in Albuquerque with additional offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boise, Scottsdale and El Paso. A recognized leader in the IT industry, the firm enjoys a 98.6% customer satisfaction rating as well as excellent employee and customer retention rates.

