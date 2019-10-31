ANM amplifies its cloud calling offerings through Cisco, FCC certifications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT consulting group ANM has begun offering enhanced cloud calling solutions following advanced-tier certifications from Cisco and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). ANM is now one of only a few US service providers certified to offer complete Cisco cloud calling, including facilities-based VOIP and Cisco Webex Calling products and services.

These certifications demonstrate ANM's expertise in selecting, implementing and managing cloud calling solutions for clients nationwide.

"We are honored to receive these advanced-tier designations," ANM CEO Raminder Mann points out. "We strive to keep up with the latest developments and maintain our engineering advantage. This shows our commitment to delivering next-generation solutions to our customers."

"These certifications show the lengths we go to align our services with unique customer needs," says James Arnold, ANM's Director of Collaboration Engineering. "We start with our client's goals in mind and always try to implement best-in-class solutions. It's wonderful to see both our customers and Cisco acknowledge this approach."

Cisco's award-winning partner program provides a framework for collaboration between Cisco and its partners. For ANM, this means being able to integrate and manage the solutions customers need most.

Requirements to achieve advanced certification for Cisco's Cloud and Managed Services include having:

A 24x7 network operations center (NOC) to provide support and monitoring

IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) expertise, including best practices and tools that align IT services with business needs

Two or more Cisco CCxP certified professionals

At least two Cisco-based service offerings

An independent third-party audit of capabilities

The FCC's International Telecommunications Certificate authorizes ANM to provide facilities-based service in accordance with section 63.18(e)(1) of the Commission's rules and provide resale service in accordance with section 63.18(e)(2) of the Commission's rules, 47 C.F.R. § 63.18(e)(1), (2).

About ANM

ANM's dedicated team of professionals provide innovative solutions and expert local service to large and mid-sized clients in markets throughout the U.S. The company designs, implements and supports IT solutions from industry-leading technology providers including Cisco, AWS, Pure Storage, Cohesity, VMware, Veeam, Splunk and F5.

ANM is headquartered in Albuquerque with additional offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boise, Scottsdale and El Paso. A recognized leader in the IT industry, the firm enjoys a 98.6% customer satisfaction rating as well as excellent employee and customer retention rates.

