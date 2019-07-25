ANM named preferred technology partner for states of Idaho and Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANM continues to prove why it's one of the fastest growing IT companies in the U.S. The IT consultancy was just named a Cisco-preferred technology partner for Idaho and Wyoming's state & local government and education (SLED) organizations.

As a reseller, ANM can now provide Cisco data communication solutions and services to participating public sector organizations in Idaho and Wyoming under the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO ValuePoint) Data Communications Products and Services portfolio. A Cisco gold partner, ANM is already the #1 SLED partner in Colorado and New Mexico based on revenue.

"We are an IT consulting firm with a local focus," explains Lee Loen, ANM's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are honored to be on the short list of Cisco technology partners serving Idaho and Wyoming. We are investing in local engineering and account management hires, and we are excited to begin new partnerships with clients in these key regions."

Over the past five years, ANM has experienced more than 800 percent revenue growth. The company recently opened a new office in Boise, Idaho and is actively growing its activities in Wyoming.

"We attribute our success to unmatched engineering capabilities, coupled with the highest level of customer service," points out Loen. "We are excited to partner with Cisco in delivering solutions to public sector organizations in Idaho and Wyoming."

About ANM

ANM's dedicated team of professionals provide innovative solutions and expert local service to large and mid-sized clients in markets throughout the U.S. The company designs, implements and supports IT solutions from industry-leading technology providers including Cisco, Dell EMC, NetApp, Pure, AWS, VMware, Splunk and F5.

ANM is headquartered in Albuquerque with additional offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Scottsdale, Boise and El Paso. A recognized leader in the IT industry, the firm enjoys a 98.6% customer satisfaction rating as well as excellent employee and customer retention rates.

