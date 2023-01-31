AnMed Selects XSOLIS to Modernize Utilization Management Across its Hospital System

XSOLIS' CORTEX® platform will drive greater clinical staff efficiencies at AnMed's three hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, and AnMed today announced a new partnership. The nonprofit health system caring for communities in upstate South Carolina and Georgia will lead the way to improve payer connections and deliver better care through XSOLIS' AI and machine learning-driven CORTEX® platform.

"When evaluating next-generation utilization management platforms, XSOLIS was in a league of its own," said Suzanne Wilson, associate vice president of population health at AnMed. "The healthcare industry has reached a tipping point, where improved provider-payer relations are imperative to reduce administrative waste and unnecessary friction. XSOLIS will help us achieve just that through its innovative technology."

The need to get patient status correct up-front has never been greater as health systems focus on patient throughput and nursing staff shortages. AnMed sought a technology solution that would help ensure appropriate patient status at the onset to avoid denials and associated back-and-forth with payers. XSOLIS' CORTEX platform is unique in combining efficiency, alignment, and collaboration together in one solution, offering real-time clinical data sharing across its connected network of payers and providers.

"This is a challenging time for provider organizations across the U.S.," said Christine Pearson, chief financial officer at AnMed. "By providing an automated, objective view of medical necessity, XSOLIS will help increase the efficiency of our existing staff, so that we can better serve our patients."

XSOLIS will empower AnMed to centralize operations and streamline workflows across its three hospitals and achieve greater efficiencies between the Utilization Management and Physician Advisor teams. With inbound and outbound integration with AnMed's electronic medical record system, CORTEX's advanced case management analytics and reporting capabilities can be shared beyond both teams to help the hospital system leverage data in more effective ways, system wide.

"There is a growing need for transformative solutions as providers continue to contend with a shortage of healthcare professionals and friction across the healthcare system," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder at XSOLIS. "We're looking forward to helping AnMed transform their operations to work more efficiently internally, as well as with payer organizations."

Following implementation, XSOLIS' CORTEX.UR and CORTEX.PA capabilities will be live across the AnMed enterprise including AnMed's 461-bed Medical Center, 72-bed Women's and Children's Hospital, and 60-bed Cannon Hospital.

To explore XSOLIS' capabilities, visit www.xsolis.com. To learn more about AnMed, visit anmed.org.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About AnMed

AnMed is a 648-bed, not-for-profit health system serving upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia. The system is anchored by AnMed Medical Center, a 461-bed acute care hospital that has earned the prestigious Magnet® designation. The four-hospital system includes AnMed Women's and Children's Hospital, AnMed Rehabilitation Hospital and AnMed Cannon in Pickens, S.C. With more than 400 physicians and 3,700 employees, AnMed is one of Anderson County's largest employers. Learn more about AnMed at www.anmed.org.

SOURCE XSOLIS