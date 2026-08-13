Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Clearway Health Celebrate Opening of Hospital's First Specialty Pharmacy

On August 13, doors open to expand medication access and clinical care to children on specialty therapies, valuable administrative support to hospital staff and a sustainable, long-term growth asset for the health system.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lurie Children's, based in Chicago, and Clearway Health, based in Boston, celebrate the opening of the hospital's first outpatient specialty pharmacy on Thursday, August 13, 2026. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to commemorate the opening of the specialty pharmacy that offers pediatric patients improved access to specialty medications and enhanced clinical support for complex medical conditions that require a higher level of care.

The 2,050 sq. foot pharmacy is located on the third floor of the new Lurie Children's Outpatient and Infusion Center at 1895 Arbor Glen Boulevard, Suite 3301, Schaumburg, Illinois 60195. The Lurie Children's and Clearway Health partnership launched in April of 2025 to begin the planning, building and operating stages of the specialty pharmacy.

For the first time, Lurie Children's pediatric patients will receive more convenient and quicker access to specialty medications and enhanced clinical care provided directly from the hospital's on-site specialty pharmacy. Pharmacy services include filling prescriptions, home delivery and a selection of over-the-counter medications.

"The opening of Lurie Children's first specialty pharmacy represents an important step forward in our commitment to delivering compassionate, expert care for children and their families. By bringing specialty pharmacy services closer to patients, we are making it easier to access critical medications, reducing barriers to care and providing the personalized support families need throughout their treatment journey," said Tom Shanley, MD, president and CEO, Lurie Children's. "We are dedicated to creating a healthier future for generations to come, and a specialty pharmacy service line provides seamless, comprehensive support for patients and families and financial stability for Lurie Children's into the future."

The specialty pharmacy is designed to simplify the care journey and eliminate barriers to patients starting specialty medication therapies. Skilled specialty pharmacy patient liaisons are embedded with care teams in clinical practices across Lurie Children's such as hematology and oncology, pulmonology, cystic fibrosis, endocrinology, genetics, rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology and neurology. The specialty pharmacy experts provide personalized education and support to each patient and coordinate a medication management program through treatment assessments, monitoring and adherence.

Lurie Children's providers and clinical care teams also gain valuable administrative support for time-intensive tasks such as health plan benefits investigations, prior authorizations and patient financial assistance, allowing more focus on patient care. Clearway Health's team proactively works to assess potential administrative barriers and streamline these processes to improve medication delivery to the patient.

"Our collaboration with Lurie Children's brings together clinical expertise, operational experience and a shared commitment to advancing care for children with complex health needs. From strategy development to implementation, we have worked alongside the Lurie Children's team to design and build a specialty pharmacy program that enhances care coordination and creates meaningful benefits for patients, families, providers and care teams," said Brandon Newman, PharmD, CEO, Clearway Health. "We are excited to see the doors open and to begin delivering the benefits of this program to Lurie Children's patients and families, providing them with greater access, convenience and support when they need it most."

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to:

Provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first.

Build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs by improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team.

Deliver proprietary software technology.

Unlock drug access and lead accreditation processes.

Grow revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduce costs for patients.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

About Lurie Children's Hospital

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children's hospital in Illinois and one of less than 35 nationally. This is where the top doctors go to train, practice pediatric medicine, teach, advocate, research and stay up to date on the latest treatments. Exclusively focused on children, all Lurie Children's resources are devoted to serving their needs. Research at Lurie Children's is conducted through Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children's is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. It is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

SOURCE Clearway Health