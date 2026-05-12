Clearway Health Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearway Health, a company that partners with hospitals and health systems to plan, build and operate specialty pharmacy programs, announced its 2026 Certification™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Clearway Health. This year, Clearway Health team members indicated:

2026 Great Place to Work badge

84% - Clearway Health is a Great Place to work – compared to 57% of team members at a typical U.S.-based company.

Clearway Health is a Great Place to work – compared to of team members at a typical U.S.-based company. 92% - They feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company accomplished.

They feel a sense of pride when they look at what the company accomplished. 94% - They feel good about the ways they contribute to the community.

They feel good about the ways they contribute to the community. 92% - They believe that clients would rate the service Clearway Health delivers as "excellent."

"Earning the Great Place to Work Certification gives us an opportunity each year to recognize and thank Clearway Health's talented team members for their contributions, hard work and deep sense of purpose," said Brandon Newman, PharmD, MMHC, CSP, chief executive officer at Clearway Health. "Their commitment allows us to provide an extraordinary service for patients, many of whom are underserved, and the hospitals and health systems who serve them in improving access to affordable specialty medications. We care deeply about the quality of our team members' experience and will continue to strive for excellence, as they are at the heart of everything we do."

"Clearway Health is an organization powered by a people-first culture," said Sheri Zee, chief people officer at Clearway Health. "Inclusion and belonging matter greatly and we strive to ensure every team member feels valued. We believe the strongest teams are built when different perspectives and experiences are welcomed, and continuing to grow a diverse, high-performing team remains a key priority for us. We're excited to share that 93% of the Clearway Health team indicated they were made to feel welcomed when they joined Clearway Health."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, team members at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, retention and increased innovation.

Clearway Health is Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Explore the open opportunities and learn more about joining our team at: https://clearwayhealth.bamboohr.com/careers

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to:

Provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first.

Build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs by improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team.

Deliver proprietary software technology.

Unlock drug access and lead accreditation processes.

Grow revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduce costs for patients.

To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health