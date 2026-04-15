Med Center Health Partners with Clearway Health to Establish a Specialty Pharmacy Program

New specialty pharmacy program to provide valuable support to providers and clinical care teams, extend equitable access to medications and ongoing support to patients with complex medical conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Center Health and Clearway Health, based in Boston, announced a new partnership to establish a specialty pharmacy program in Bowling Green. The program will ensure all patients with complex and chronic illnesses have equitable access to vital medications and the ongoing care and support needed to manage complex medical conditions.

Certified pharmacists and skilled pharmacy patient liaisons will be embedded directly into the care teams in many ambulatory specialty clinics within the Med Center Health system. This team will work to proactively identify patients, assess barriers that may prevent care, and streamline medication delivery to the patient. The goal of the new program will be to strengthen medication management and adherence while improving overall clinical outcomes for patients on specialty medication therapies.

The program will also give valuable support to the hospital's providers and clinical care teams, unburdening them from navigating benefits investigations, financial assistance, prior authorizations and other administrative tasks, so they can focus more time on patient care. The first Med Center Health clinics to offer these services include Med Center Health Neurology, Med Center Health Western Kentucky Heart & Lung, and Med Center Health Gastroenterology.

Future plans include expanding specialty pharmacy services to additional Med Center Health clinics and opening a new specialty pharmacy space, further enhancing medication access and convenience for patients.

"Our partnership with Clearway Health represents an important step forward in how we serve our patients and our community. As we bring specialty pharmacy services to our health system for the first time, it was critical to choose a partner with deep expertise and a true understanding of health system care delivery," said Wade Stone, Executive Vice President at Med Center Health. "Clearway Health's proven specialty pharmacy capabilities, combined with their shared health system heritage and commitment to patient-centered care, made them the clear choice to support our mission and the needs of our communities across southcentral Kentucky."

"We congratulate Med Center Health on their decision to invest in specialty pharmacy services and are honored to be selected as their partner in this important initiative," said Allison Arant, Senior Vice President of Client Development and Marketing at Clearway Health. "As an organization rooted in health system legacy, we understand the significance of this commitment and the impact it can have on patient care. We look forward to working alongside Med Center Health to deliver integrated specialty pharmacy services that improve outcomes, strengthen continuity of care and support their long-term vision for the patients and communities they serve."

About Med Center Health

Med Center Health is a not-for-profit health system with a mission to care for people and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Our integrated healthcare system includes:

Hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Caverna (Horse Cave), Franklin, Russellville and Scottsville.

A combined 548 acute care beds and 110 extended care beds.

600+ on-staff physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants in more than 50 specialties.

A wide range of services, including orthopedics, physical therapy, cancer care, women's health and newborn care, home care, primary care and more.

More than 4,000 employees and over 200 employed providers.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health