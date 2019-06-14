Ann Arbor Area Estate Previously Listed For $5.9M To Be Sold Via Auction At Or Above $1.675M June 24th

Inspired by Italian architect Andrea Palladio, Dogwood Manor has a perfectly tuned symmetrical layout. Stepping through the front door off the round courtyard at the front of the house, a custom designed inlaid compass rose greets you in the ellipse-shaped rotunda, where you can see up past a balcony on the second floor to a rising dome and skylight. The stunning entry is a testament to the craftsmanship and meticulous detail showcased throughout the home from numerous teams including Perkins Construction, H. Scott Diels Architects, and Trimble Associates.

This all suite 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom home guarantees ideal comfort amidst lavish finishes such as hand forged bronze, hand scraped hardwood floors, and Italian tiled walls. With simply too many features to cover at once, enjoyment and entertainment are the watchwords for Dogwood Manor. It is no secret the owners are proper hobbyists from the two-story library, state-of-the-art theater, 1,000 bottle wine cellar, carriage house workshop, 6 heated and cooled garages, glass walled conservatory, and especially the private observatory with rotating dome.

To make life convenient, the home features a Crestron Smart Home system, radiant heated floors throughout, and a 5-stop elevator with access to the tunnel from main house to carriage house. Indoor and outdoor space has been carefully thought out to include a two-story screened porch with heated floors and coffered ceilings, perfect for overlooking your lush 50± acres of property.

"There are so many features that make this property truly unique," says Interluxe President Scott Kirk. "It has something for everyone, from astronomy aficionados to car collectors. And thanks to the acreage, the new owner could even add equestrian facilities by simply converting one of the existing outbuildings," he adds.

Prospective buyers and representatives are welcome to visit the Dogwood Manor Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd. Brokers are fully protected and the private, yet ideally located, property will sell at or above $1.675M. Online bidding begins on Monday, June 24th and presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for one lucky bidder with The Chicago Tribune revealing that the project cost upwards of $18,000,000.

More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at http://interluxe.com/12510. To schedule a viewing, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

