Ann Arbor-Based Metric Marketing's Positive Culture Is the Driving Force Behind its Top Ranking on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Leading with Love Is the Secret to Success for Growing Marketing Agency

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Metric Marketing is No. 168 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Metric Marketing's Founder and CEO Hannah McNaughton Metric Marketing team members with Founder and CEO Hannah McNaughton

Metric Marketing's Founder and CEO, Hannah McNaughton, credits Ann Arbor's supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem as a component to the agency's success. From Ann Arbor SPARK to Zingerman's Community of Businesses, the city not only boasts a robust entrepreneurial support system but is also a hub for companies that focus on the power of positive business beliefs.

"When I started Metric, it was very important to me to create a culture of Joy. There has been no better place than Ann Arbor to see that example set into motion every day—from Ari Weinzweig's profound teachings and continual servant leadership at Zingerman's Community of Businesses toMenlo Innovations' positive work culture, which has been highlighted in the book Joy, Inc. I am humbled by the support that I've received from so many local entrepreneurs. It's one thing to envision building a positive business culture, but it's quite another to see it play out in front of your eyes every day."

Metric Marketing is one of the nation's leading digital marketing agencies, serving clients in the biotech, legal, and software spaces. The company believes in making seemingly complex digital marketing topics easy to understand, for which Hannah is a recognized digital marketing thought leader. She is a member of Forbes' Agency Panel, leads SEO workshops at Digital Summit conferences throughout the nation, and trains in-house marketing divisions at privately and publicly held companies—from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

Metric Marketing started in Ann Arbor, Mich., (recently voted as the best place for families to live in the U.S.) and will be moving to the nearby town of Saline, Mich., (previously ranked as CNN/Money Magazine's top place to live and retire).

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chiefof Inc. magazine.

About Metric Marketing:

Metric Marketing was founded in 2014, rooted in the belief that businesses small and large deserve marketing strategies that make a real difference. As a boutique, founder-led business, they serve a limited group of highly valued clients and boast industry-leading work in SEO, graphic design, content, web development, and ad buying. They specialize in partnering with biotech, legal, and software industries. In addition to being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest, Metric Marketing is a third-year recipient of Ann Arbor SPARK's FastTrack Awards.

