Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists Adds Advanced Hair Removal Services Featuring Astanza Liberty

"Nobody likes having to shave, pluck, or wax their unwanted hair every month or even every week for some people," said Melissa Bair Westhoven, owner. "I wanted to give customers a permanent solution to their hair problems. IPL hair removal is a very fast and easy procedure and we're very excited to provide this new service and new Astanza Liberty technology to our clients."

Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists use the Astanza Liberty IPL system to perform all hair removal treatments. This advanced intense pulsed light technology uses a broad-spectrum of light to target melanin in hair follicles, successfully damaging the follicles and stopping future growth. Most patients require 6 to 12 treatments for complete hair removal. The Astanza Liberty is safe to use on all skin types and can treat a wide range of hair colors.

"We are thrilled that Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists has decided to add our Liberty IPL model to their clinic," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "Their strong commitment to delivering the best aesthetic treatments throughout Ann Arbor is evident in their superior results and growing practice."

Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists is offering a promotional "Let's Get Summer Started" discount. New and existing clients will receive 20% off 6-treatment hair removal packages when purchased within the first two weeks of June.

About Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists

Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists is an aesthetic clinic that delivers advanced laser tattoo removal and hair removal services. The team at Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists received training from the experts at New Look Laser College, the world's leading tattoo removal training program, and are certified in laser safety and laser operations. All treatments are overseen by Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists' licensed Physician Assistant or medical director, Dr. Benjamin Kohnen, a board certified physician.

Ann Arbor Laser Tattoo Removal Specialists offers free consultations for all patients, and special discounts and treatment packages. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.annarborlasertattooremoval.com or call (734) 972-0959. Their clinic is located at 1785 West Stadium Blvd, Suite 103, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

