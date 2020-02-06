Ann Conroy Promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Long Island

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, is pleased to announce that Ann Conroy has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the firm's Long Island Division. Conroy, who served as president of the region for Elliman for a decade, is largely credited with turning the firm into the number one brokerage by sales volume on Long Island. In her new role as CEO, Conroy is charged with the strategic expansion of the firm's Long Island footprint, agent retention and recruitment and implementing the firm's new technological and brand platforms being rolled out in March.

"Ann works diligently each and every day to execute strategies to keep Douglas Elliman Long Island ahead of the competition," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman Realty. "Her hard work and loyalty to our brand and our agents are inspiring and I look forward to Ann's continued success as CEO."

With over 35 years of experience in the residential real estate business, Conroy is known for her passion for the industry, her love of the agents, her respect for the consumers, and her pride in the Douglas Elliman brand.

"I carry the Douglas Elliman brand in my heart," said Conroy. "My senior management team, managers and agents are the best in the business, and they make me look good every day. I'm honored to take on this new role with the company I love."

Conroy was recognized as Realtor of the Year in May 2018 by Long Island Press, selected as one of Long Island's 100 Most influential People by Long Island Press in 2019, won the Lifetime Achievement award for Top Real Estate Executive by Richner Communications Herald Community Newspapers in 2019, and was selected as one of Long Island's 100 Most Influential People by Long Island Press. She is also a member of the board of advisors with BWG Strategy.

"We are proud of Ann and all of her accomplishments and are thrilled to make this appointment," said Scott Durkin, president and Chief Operating Officer at Douglas Elliman. "Ann is a true professional whose leadership is steeped in intelligence and integrity and I look forward to her continued successes as we enter this new year and decade."

Ann attributes her success to her family discussions around the dinner table about business, politics and real estate, as well as her parents' love of buying and selling houses. She openly acknowledges that real estate is the greatest business on earth, and her happiest hours are those hours spent with the best and the brightest managers and agents, solving problems, overcoming objections, sharing ideas and implementing cutting edge programs for the offices she serves.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Related Links

http://elliman.com

