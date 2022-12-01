Ann K. Schafer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MEADOW VISTA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann K. Schafer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Mental Health Professional in the Medical Field for her work as a Clinical Psychologist with SoulGrowth.org, Inc.

Dr. Schafer attended the University of California Davis, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1970, and a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology in 1978. She began her career as a professor with Sacramento City College and, in 1985, became the university's learning disability program coordinator. That same year, she joined the Rosebridge Graduate School of Integrative Psychology, which later became part of Argosy University. Graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy in clinical psychology in 1993, she opened a private practice in Sacramento and Sonora California and became licensed as a clinical psychologist in 1996.

Dr. Schafer is certified as a neuropsychologist from UC Berkeley. She is also a reading specialist and learning disability specialist. Dr. Schafer retired from Sacramento City College as a professor emerita in 2005 and maintained her private practice until 2012. For the past 10 years, she has been a writer and independent contractor with SoulGrowth.org, which has now blossomed into Soul Growth Solutions, where she excels as a clinical psychologist.

Dr. Schafer has contributed a wide range of publications to her field throughout her career. Her first book, "Ask Dr. Ann: About Basic Skills and Learning" was published in 1995, and recently received a second, revised edition in 2022. Her next book, "Psychosynthesis for the Next Century," was published by Psychosynthesis International in 1996. Her upcoming publications include the article "Grief" in the 2022 anthology "Heart Notes" and her book "Soul Growth Solutions" and its accompanying online coursework program.

