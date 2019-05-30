Ann Landers Is Back to Shepherd Next Generation Online with Common-Sense Advice

Syndicated advice columnist, media celebrity and cultural icon Ann Landers (born Eppie Lederer in Sioux City, Iowa) was affectionately known as "America's mother" for inking common-sense advice punctuated by a dash of wit and humor. Landers, who had 90 million readers, making her the world's most widely syndicated columnist, died in June 2002. Her last column ran posthumously on July 27, 2002, though her classic advice will be resurrected through the new site.

Nearly 17 years later, Ann Landers' outspoken daughter, writer, author and advice columnist, Margo Howard, in partnership with privately funded Electronic Advice Systems, will carry on her mother's legacy. Howard is relaunching Ann Landers to shepherd a new generation more interested in counseling than any other peer group. Howard spent 30 years writing for newspapers and magazines, as well as the Dear Prudence advice column for online magazine Slate.

"Common sense ain't so common these days," said Howard. The historic relaunch pays tribute to a time when most U.S. cities published two newspapers and the syndicated columns Ask Ann Landers and Dear Abby—which was written by her mother's twin sister and sometimes rival—were considered American cultural institutions. Together, they created and defined the category of advice columns. "I think, if my mother were writing today, the advice would mostly be the same and would hold up even in these confusing times when loneliness and depression are unprecedented," Howard continued enthusiastically. "That's why Ask Ann Landers is back, to offer time-tested advice online about prevailing issues of the day."

AnnLanders.com Launch

AnnLanders.com targets nostalgic fans and new generations including Millennials and Gen Xers who have more interest in counseling than Boomers and Elders. According to recent reports, one-fifth of Millennials (21%) and 16% of Gen Xers are currently receiving therapy.

The new online version features the best of both worlds—classic advice from the archives of Ann Landers and fresh, new answers penned by Howard to contemporary questions—covering a range of topics including abuse, addictions, aging, children, dating, grief and loss, health and wellness, manners, mental health, money, pets, relationships, spritituality and work.

About Margo Howard

Howard started at the Chicago Tribune in the late '60s and moved to the Chicago Daily News to write her thrice-weekly column, Margo -- social commentary written with humor.

Howard freelanced for several magazines as varied as The New Republic, People, The Nation and TV Guide. She has been a guest columnist for New York Newsday, a regular columnist for Boston Magazine and has written three books, including Eppie: The Story of Ann Landers in 1982; A Life in Letters: Ann Landers' Letters to Her Only Child in 2003; and recently, Eat, Drink, and Remarry: Confessions of a Serial Wife.

Howard attended Brandeis University and, like her mother, did not graduate. Howard says she is "a newspaper kid" who just kept going.

About Esther Pauline "Eppie" Lederer AKA Ann Landers

Esther Pauline "Eppie" Lederer, better known by the pen name Ann Landers, began writing the "Ask Ann Landers" column in 1955 at the Chicago Sun-Times, and continued for 47 years. Landers became well known for popularizing common household phrases like: "Time wounds all heels" and "Wake up and smell the coffee." Advice seekers used to write their problems to Landers and send them through the mail. "For the price of a stamp, you could get advice from a renowned expert," said Howard.

About Electronic Advice Systems

AnnLanders.com is wholly owned by Electronic Advice Systems LLC., a privately funded holding company backed by investors/operators Jim Hoffman and Andrew Tenenbaum. Hoffman has a long history of successful and innovative ventures and investments that have matured to household names including Bigfoot.com, Zappos.com and most recently Mother Dirt. Tenenbaum has a 25 year career in the entertainment industry as a talent manager including with CKX/Core (owners of American Idol, Elvis Presley and So You Think You Can Dance), and as a n founder/investor in entities including ticketing platform Future Beat LLC, which was acquired in 2018 by On Locations Experiences. For business-related inquires, contact info@AnnLanders.com.

SOURCE AnnLanders.com

Related Links

https://annlanders.com

