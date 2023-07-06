Ann Pinchera Unveils Manning House Saga and Oliver's Tale: Captivating Reads Now Available on Amazon

06 Jul, 2023

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author Ann Pinchera has recently released two highly anticipated books, Manning House Saga and Oliver's Tale, captivating readers with their immersive storytelling and compelling narratives.

Manning House Saga is an enthralling series that takes readers on a thrilling journey through a world of secrets and mysteries. The series kicks off with the gripping book, Secrets Under the Apple Tree, introducing a cast of intriguing characters whose lives become intertwined in a small town filled with surprises and hidden truths.

For those seeking standalone fiction, Ann presents Oliver's Tale, a heartwarming story that explores themes of friendship, resilience, and personal growth. This captivating novel showcases Ann's versatility as a writer and promises an emotional and uplifting experience for readers.

Both Manning House Saga and Oliver's Tale are now available for purchase on Amazon. To embark on these captivating literary adventures, visit the following links:

Manning House Saga Series: [Amazon link]
Secrets Under the Apple Tree: [Amazon link]
Oliver's Tale: [Amazon link]

Ann's talent for crafting engaging narratives and her ability to transport readers to imaginative worlds make her a beloved author among literary enthusiasts. With the release of Manning House Saga and Oliver's Tale, Ann continues to captivate audiences and solidify her reputation as a master storyteller.

For more information about Ann and her captivating works, please visit her website at
Home - Ann Payton

