ANN SACKS® TILE & STONE COMES TO NASHVILLE

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN SACKS, an industry leader in luxury tile and stone, is pleased to announce the opening of ANN SACKS Nashville at 514 Fontana Drive, Nashville, Tenn. 37204, phone (629) 208-1479. ANN SACKS Nashville is located in the Berry Hill Design District, a thriving community of showrooms, specialty brand and local artisan shops that has been a growing Nashville destination for the trade and design-minded consumers seeking out the finest in residential and commercial design. This is ANN SACKS first venture in Nashville, which joins its current network of 18 showrooms across the United States and Vancouver, and its first showroom to expand its capabilities by also including an on-site slab gallery. The addition of the slab gallery brings ANN SACKS one-stop shopping solution full circle allowing customers to access and more fully explore the breadth of products in a service-oriented, interactive environment.

ANN SACKS Nashville Showroom ANN SACKS Nashville Showroom-Slab Gallery

ANN SACKS Nashville is based upon a new merchandising and sales model, which represents months of planning and development by ANN SACKS that culminated in an innovative blueprint designed to elevate the client experience across all showrooms. "The showroom is where we connect most deeply with our customers," said DeeDee Gundberg, chief designer, ANN SACKS. "We wanted to heighten that connection by offering our clients to experience our products and brands in a way they will not anywhere else. This was the foundation upon which the entire concept was built."

Customers will enjoy a full range of products by ANN SACKS, and sister luxury brands, Robern and KALLISTA, as well as a slab gallery, which will house some of the finest and most successful marble and stones carried by ANN SACKS. In addition to existing collections, new vanities, linen cabinets, and decorative mirrors by Robern, exclusive designs from KALLISTA plumbing, and select KOHLER Lighting designed exclusively for the showroom channel, will also be on display to inspire creativity at every turn.

The Lobby/Retail Lounge

Presented in a gallery like setting, ANN SACKS Nashville features a large, windowed entry and expansive side windows in the front of the brick building to provide ample, natural light from the moment you arrive. An open floor plan to allow smooth traffic flow and unobstructed views of the designs, ANN SACKS Nashville presents an active, engaging environment with all the tools, and an experienced sales staff, to seamlessly take a project from concept to reality down to the smallest detail.

The white-washed bricked showroom exterior with entry and windows dressed in ANN SACKS signature black awnings provides a first glimpse of the showroom's welcoming interior starting with an open, lobby style retail lounge. Floor to ceiling, marble wrapped piers are layered with smaller tile panels adding dimension and textural effect, while also presenting a unique way to introduce visitors to its impressive range of natural stones. Two comfortable love seats flank a custom-made coffee table laid in ANN SACKS slabs creating an intimate conversation point, working area, or meeting spot before walking through to the adjoining showroom and slab gallery.

Lifestyle displays within the lobby also set the stage to what is in store including a custom-made fireplace laid in ANN SACKS Mia marble; a kitchen appointed with KALLISTA One Kitchen Pull-Down Faucet and Bacifiore Apron Front Sink by Mick De Giulio against a backdrop of handcrafted Idris by Ait Manos tile; and a Dog Wash tiled in Reve Blue marble and bespoke MADE by ANN SACKS tile. A bar area offers additional seating, the surfaces beautifully laid with some of its most recognized collections, including Liaison by Kelly Wearstler, Selveggio in Lilac, highly figured Valo marble, and handcrafted Idris by Ait Manos tile.

The Showroom

Opening to the larger showroom is a floor plan that encourages exploration and a smooth traffic flow for visitors to access and engage easily with the products featured throughout the space. Pivotal within the showroom is the ANN SACKS Design Studio, a one-stop, fully equipped hub of activity, thoughtfully organized to bring all the tools needed into one central location.

Spacious Calacatta Danielle marble worktables with plenty of seating are surrounded by walls of white racking that holds approximately 735, 14"x14" tile designs, and built-in cabinetry that house 54, 23"x51" floor pads, the larger format helping customers to better visualize how the tile will appear in a room. The sample shop is also a part of the Design Studio for easy accessibility to keep the creativity flowing without interruption. Magnetic mood boards designed to inspire, will be consistently updated to showcase the very latest market trends. The Design Studio will also offer basic paint, cabinetry, and finish samples to better realize a project's potential from a more holistic point-of-view.

Seven small vignettes and two larger suites from the ANN SACKS Curated Bath Series showcasing the Claudette and Alisal collections add to the inspired atmosphere. Most products selected for the Curated Series traditional and contemporary bathrooms are new to the marketplace. Created by a talented team of designers from ANN SACKS, Robern and KALLISTA, the interiors nod to pivotal eras that have influenced or changed the face of 19th and 20th century design and influential, emerging trends within the global marketplace.

To keep the showroom au courant, a clip wall system was chosen for easier space and vignette redesigns and alleviating the interruption, fuss, and expense required with seasonal rebuilds. Other thoughtful touches with the consumer in mind include a combination of state-of-the-art, 90-percent low-energy LED track, recessed and linear down lighting to complement the abundant natural light, and cozy chairs, conversation seating, and additional worktables, which are conveniently situated throughout the space.

The Slab Gallery

The slab gallery, which may be boutique in size but delivers in capabilities, continues the showroom's free-flowing floor plan, and allows the large selection of slabs to take centerstage. Featuring many of ANN SACKS most compelling and best-selling marble and stone, the slabs are set up on easels to allow customers to better appreciate the organic beauty, figuring and textural qualities in a larger scale. Purely meant for large slab installations, the selection will include an array of ANN SACKS' extremely popular Terrazzo Renata designs, as well as variety of porcelain, marble, limestone, natural quartz, and granite slabs.

Presented in natural light as well as strategically placed combinations of state-of-the-art, 90-percent low-energy LED track, recessed and linear down lighting will serve to bring out the slabs' pure color and tactile surface nuances. The gallery will also allow ANN SACKS to house inventory to meet those tighter deadlines and supports ANN SACKS' continually evolving merchandising and sales strategy to elevate the client experience across its showroom network.

"The slab gallery is an edited selection, each individually chosen by the product team," said Gundberg. "Like art, we judged each slab for its color and veining structure, overall flow, and balanced composition. It is what makes our choices so powerful. We put a very critical eye to each slab and designers will recognize that this is a thoughtful, curated assortment and one that will clearly differentiate ANN SACKS within the Nashville marketplace."

About ANN SACKS Tile & Stone, Inc.

As a proud member of the KOHLER ® family of brands, ANN SACKS ® offers a curated compilation of exceptional quality hard surfaces for commercial and residential installations. Since ANN SACKS' inception in 1981, product experts have traveled the world, developing a tile and stone portfolio of remarkable depth to appeal to myriad lifestyles.

With its network of 19 ANN SACKS showrooms across North America supported by an experienced team of dedicated sales associates, ANN SACKS offers an acquired body of collective works. From the MADE by ANN SACKS in-house bespoke designs to its global representation of exquisite and unique collections, many exclusive to the brand, ANN SACKS brings whole home solutions to create livable spaces of elegance and sophistication.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com .

For additional information regarding ANN SACKS Nashville Showroom Opening or any of the ANN SACKS and sister brands' product offerings, consumers can call toll-free 1-800-278-TILE or visit the ANN SACKS website at www.annsacks.com .

