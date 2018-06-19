Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet to Launch E-Commerce Sites

"We are always looking for ways to meet our client where she is and where she wants to shop," said Gary Muto, President and CEO ascena brands. "The new factory and outlet websites will enable us to enhance the shopping experience for our existing clients and introduce our brands to new clients."

The e-commerce sites will offer the same products that Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet shoppers can find in-stores. From modern, versatile pieces to feminine prints and patterns, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet merchandise are designed with their namesake brand's aesthetic in mind, at a great price. For special online launch offers and updates, visit LOFTOutlet.com and AnnTaylor.com/factory.

"We are excited to offer even more ways for our clients to shop our exclusive styles at a compelling price," said Christine Munnelly, SVP, GMM, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. "Whether a client shops our full-priced or outlet collections, in-store or online, we aim to deliver on her expectations for high-quality, feminine, versatile, modern clothing for a timeless wardrobe."

Ann Taylor Factory opened its first store in 1993 and currently has 126 store locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. LOFT Outlet opened in 2008 and currently has 166 store locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About ANN Brands

ANN Brands is comprised of Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory Stores, LOFT, LOFT Outlet and Lou & Grey, operating stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada. At ANN Brands, we strive to inspire and connect with women to put their best selves forward every day with styles that help them look and feel confident. We embrace our clients' unique and personal style, and are there for them for all of life's moments, both big and small. Our brands are also available online in more than 100 countries worldwide, at anntaylor.com, anntaylorfactory.com, LOFT.com, LOFTOutlet.com, louandgrey.com or LOFT franchise stores in Mexico. ANN Brands is part of ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA).

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,700 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.

