Anna De Souza Shares Inspiration to Find the Perfect Gifts With TipsOnTV

UNIQUE GIFTS

Squeakee the balloon dog is a dog "like you've never met before". Squeakee is a one-of-a-kind toy, the first-ever robotic balloon dog popping with personality. He is part dog, part balloon with lots of play value, which parents love! He responds to voices, has 60 sounds and movements, and comes with a number of accessories for interaction and play. He can bark, sit, and scoot just like a real dog with his multiple touch sensors. Rub his belly and he will roll over. Use his Squeaker Toy to train him and his pin and pump even allow you to "pop" and "reinflate" him; he has so many magical features. For more information, visit www.moosetoys.com.

PLACE FOR GIFTS

Gifts from The Body Shop never fail. The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that offers products produced ethically and sustainably, and this holiday season they have gift offerings for everyone. They have so many high-quality, beautiful lotions and scents that help anyone to disconnect with some pampering. This holiday, every gift gives back. The brand is donating $1 for every holiday gift sold to "NO MORE" to help end domestic abuse and assault in the US by increasing awareness and activism in communities across the country. For more information, visit www.thebodyshop.com.

HOT SMART HOME GIFT

Customizes decor and transform any room into a more dynamic, colorful space with the 'C' by GE Full Color Smart Light Strip. It is great for kitchen cabinets and islands, even behind a headboard or on top of a mantle. The strips have millions of colors to choose from, and the length can be customized too. Since it is a C by GE product, it is easy to install and use. Set schedules and scenes, like a custom movie theater mode, change colors, dim, and more all from the C by GE app on a smartphone or even connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for out of home and voice control. Find them at Target.

TECH GADGET

Make sure to gift the GE LED+ Speaker Bulb. It gives energy-saving premium light plus sound from the light bulb. It is a speaker, that allows for listening to music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more from a Bluetooth-enabled device, like smartphones. It pairs up to 10 bulbs together for across-the-room, high-quality surround sound. No need to download a special app, just screw in the bulb and a phone easily links. Installation really is as easy as screwing in a light bulb. Be sure to also check out other GE LED+ bulbs that include color, motion, timer, and more. Find them at Target.

