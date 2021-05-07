Anna DeSouza Gives Advice for Making Mom Feel Special During Challenging Times on TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past year, many people may not have been able to physically be with their moms. That is why this Mother's Day will take on added significance as people look to come up with unique and appropriate ways to honor moms. Just in time for Mother's Day on May 9th, "super mom" and tech and lifestyle expert Anna DeSouza shares some special gifts ideas and ways to honor moms.

Anna De Souza shares her favorite gift ideas for Mother's Day this year.

A UNIQUE GIFT FOR MOM

Moms love unique gifts, especially ones that feel like the warm, comforting hugs everyone has been missing so much this year. Lucky for mom, the gift of a Tranquility weighted blanket is the closest thing to gift wrapping a cozy hug! These weighted blankets apply deep, calming pressure across the body which mimics the feeling of being embraced and creates a sense of calm. Tranquility is the thoughtful, soothing gift mom will love, especially for anyone that can not be with mom in person this year. It is America's #1 weighted blanket, and in a survey of home testers, more than 95% of Tranquility users said the blanket would make a great gift. The Chunky Knit weighted blanket is a showpiece in itself, it cascades so luxuriously! These blankets are available at Walmart and Target and start at just $25, depending on weight and style. For more information, visit www.tranquilitybedding.com.

FAVORITE GIFT FOR MOTHER'S DAY

It has been a challenging year, and even more so for moms, so this Mother's Day share 'Love Out Loud' and show mom how much they are appreciated with a beautiful bouquet from Teleflora's Mother's Day line-up. The Mother's Day collection features one-of-a-kind floral arrangements, always fully-arranged, made by hand by local florists. It includes bouquets like "Shine in Style," "Stunning Swirls" and "Vintage Butterfly", featuring a mix of soft pink and purple flowers, paired with green accents. All bouquets are delivered in a keepsake container that mom can cherish for years to come. Mother's Day bouquets are available at Teleflora.com.

