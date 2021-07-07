Anna Haghgooie Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

Ms. Haghgooie has over 15 years of experience partnering with entrepreneurs and operators to drive innovation in healthcare. Most recently, Ms. Haghgooie was a Managing Director of the Blue Venture Fund and Sandbox Industries, where she served on the board of directors of Quilted Health, Somatus, ZeOmega, Contessa, Axial Healthcare, Origin, SonarMD, PWN Health, ExactCare, naviHealth (a WCAS XI former portfolio company), and Change Healthcare. Anna earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Anna is a Fellow in the Health Innovators Fellowship at the Aspen Institute.

David Caluori, WCAS General Partner, said: "We have known Anna and followed her successes building next generation healthcare companies for many years. Anna's focus on enhancing the development of value-based care and transforming the way patients experience healthcare will be of tremendous benefit to WCAS as we continue to expand our relationships with innovative and growth stage companies across the healthcare ecosystem. Anna is a great fit with our values and culture, and we are fortunate to have her on the WCAS team."

Anna Haghgooie added, "I am thrilled to join the WCAS team. Helping healthcare businesses grow, innovate, and deliver value has been WCAS's focus for over 40 years and is also my passion. I look forward to working with the WCAS team on this mission and being part of their collaborative culture."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested approximately $10 billion of equity in over 90 healthcare companies through its 13 private equity funds. WCAS's current portfolio includes market-leading healthcare businesses such as CenterWell, CareSource, and InnovAge.

