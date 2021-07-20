Anna Harrington Joins KnectIQ as Chief Operating Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity technology, today announced Anna Harrington has joined the KnectIQ leadership team in the role of Chief Operating Officer as the startup prepares for growth.

Anna Harrington

Harrington brings decades of experience and a wealth of talent and skill in operationalizing business strategies and processes. She is a former financial services leader who held managing director roles at prominent financial institutions and consulting firms, including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Promontory Financial Group (an IBM company) and Accenture's predecessor, Andersen Consulting.

In recent years, Harrington changed gears to work with startups. She served in her first startup role as Program Manager at iCreditWorks in the New York Metro area. She said, "With experience as a strategic project manager, operations manager, and consultant, I look forward to putting in place the processes and procedures necessary to scale KnectIQ's business for growth while managing risk and controls."

"We are excited Anna Harrington has joined our leadership team to assist the company as we prepare for the next phase of significant growth," said KnectIQ Founder and CEO Ken Morris.

About KnectIQ

KnectIQ, Inc., formed in 2015, is a privately held, minority founded and led next generation cyber security technology innovator. The company helps customers in Government, Banking/Finance and Healthcare industries ensure networks, data and devices are protected from unauthorized access, even if a breach is attempted with valid but compromised credentials. KnectIQ's unparalleled approach and proprietary patented and patent pending Zero Trust based identity and access solution assures data is ultra-secure and enables safe collaboration across industries and organizations. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN, USA, the company also has an EU presence in Luxembourg. www.KnectIQ.com

Contact: Susie Moore

Phone: 651.414.6019

Email: [email protected]

