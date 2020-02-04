Anna: Hope, Persistence & Inspiration

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An odyssey of pain, struggle, heartache and determination has become one of hope and healing for 15-year-old Anna, from Juba, South Sudan.

Anna was 12 years old and alone in a shack of a refugee camp in Juba when her life changed. She was cooking food when she suffered an epileptic seizure and fell face first into a blazing fire that consumed the left side of her face, eye, nose, ear and mouth. She received treatment at Juba Hospital and the wounds closed - leaving the upper and lower eyelids constricted, so that she could not open or close her eye. Part of her mouth was permanently open with her teeth exposed. She started covering her face to keep the flies and dust away.

Before the injury, Anna was a playful 12-year-old girl, who went to school and helped with chores. After the accident, her injuries made it difficult to eat and help at home. Her eye and mouth were permanently open, and she lost sight in one eye. She dropped out of school and became a beggar.

Six months later, the nonprofit Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC) discovered Anna at a refugee Camp in Juba and stepped in to help her. "There was a terrible on-going conflict in Juba and no social services," said Cathy Groenendijk, Executive Director of CCC. "Anna was in a poor physical and mental health state. Her case could not be taken care of in Africa."

Anna was initially accepted at a children's hospital in the United States but was subsequently denied care. Her hope plunged into anger and depression. She lost trust and confidence and tried to take her life, which reduced her to a masked beggar around camp.

In February 2018, Bill Cook, founder of The Bill Cook Foundation, and Groenendijk helped Anna travel to Uganda for palliative surgery in CORSU hospital. Wanda Sweazy, a missionary friend of Cook and Groenendijk in Kampala, offered to take care of Anna, attending to Anna's temper tantrums and aggressiveness with grace. Anna slowly began to recover. In November 2018, doctors said there was nothing more to do.

In January 2019, Bill Cook contacted Papa Doug Manchester, with the Manchester Charitable Foundation, which led to a meeting with Harry Leibowitz, Co-Founder of World of Children. The three men met and discussed helping children worldwide. Harry mentioned COANIQUEM, a World of Children Honoree and recipient of the World of Children Health Award in 2006 and 2017 located in Santiago, Chile and Bill immediately thought of Anna. Bill shared Anna's story and Harry contacted Dr. Jorge Rojas-Zegers, founder of COANIQUEM, and world-renowned plastic surgeon and specialist in treating children with severe burns, who agreed to help Anna right away.

"The Manchester Charitable Foundation and World of Children share the joint belief that no child is disposable," said Leibowitz. "By working together as a team, we were able to provide medical treatment for a child in need and change her life for the better."

After three and a half years of struggle for survival, coordination with six organizations, four countries, three languages, and an arduous process of obtaining visas with the support of Patrick Brady, USAID Representative to the African Union, Anna was admitted into COANIQUEM on September 9, 2019 to begin treatment.

"COANIQUEM is a holistic mission with a heart of Christ," said Groenendijk. "It has a unique combination of good things; beauty, creativity, professionalism, effectiveness, love, compassion and child friendliness. One of its kind in the world! Yes, indeed COANIQUEM is a healing cloud!"

COANIQUEM provided Anna with doctors, therapists and specialists in all disciplines. They designed masks for Anna to control the growth of keloids on her scars, provided music to help with inner healing, assisted with emotional stability, and school when Anna was not in treatment.

"The Bill Cook Foundation is proud of its role of bringing people together and providing funds when necessary. I just visited Anna two weeks ago and have seen the emerging miracle of Anna. She is joyful and giggly and even a bit silly like she should be. We will continue to support Anna with her needs. I also give thanks to Cathy – she is my hero in all of this. She is fierce and compassionate, a rare combination," said Bill Cook.

Manchester added, "We are grateful for The Bill Cook Foundation, World of Children, Confident Children out of Conflict and COANIQUEM for working together to help a child in need. We give thanks for the gift of Anna's life and know that she will continue to heal and grow. Anna's story of hope, compassion and persistence has inspired us all. We are proud to have made a significant impact and difference in this child's life and will continue to support children in need," stated Papa Doug Manchester, founder of the Manchester Charitable Foundation.

ABOUT MANCHESTER CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

The Manchester Charitable Foundation was established in 1990 with a mission of supporting causes that advance youth, education, health and human services. The Manchester organizations have donated more than $70 million worldwide. The foundation encourages other businesses, philanthropists, civic and social leaders to join in giving grants and contributions to those in need. For more information visit: https://www.manchestercharitablefoundation.org/.

ABOUT WORLD OF CHILDREN

Since 1998, World of Children has dedicated more than $14 million to help fund high-impact programs founded by social entrepreneurs who have created sustainable platforms for commitment, action and dedication to serve the needs of the world's most vulnerable children. The organization has recognized nearly 130 Honorees working in the United States and 70 other countries, each of them focused on addressing the world's most pressing issues affecting children such as poverty, hunger, health, human rights, safety and education. For more information, visit worldofchildren.org , or join the community on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT CONFIDENT CHILDREN OUT OF CONFLICT

Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC) in Uganda supports vulnerable South Sudanese Children to realize their potential in an enabling environment in Uganda through education, in a safe home during holidays, get psychosocial and spiritual support, train in vocational- and professional- skills so that in future they are able to work, sustain their lives, and transform their communities by example. www.confidentchildren.org, Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ConfidentChildren/ email: confident.children@gmail.com

ABOUT THE BILL COOK FOUNDATION

The Bill Cook Foundation seeks to help some of the world's poorest children to get the best education possible. Thus, the Foundation supports education from basic literacy and vocational schooling through university education. The Foundation works in some of the world's poorest countries and with the most disadvantaged children including orphans, refugees, and victims of discrimination. It supports projects where relatively small amounts of money can do great good. For more information, visit https://www.billcookfoundation.org/ .

