WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna K. Emilsdottir, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Retired Physician at the Riviera VA Medical Center in Florida.

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is a medical office specialized in providing a wide array of services to those who have served in our armed forces. Part of the largest integrated health system, West Palm Beach VA Medical Center works with hundreds of locations nationwide to administer to their clients the eminent healthcare services that they deserve.



Having gathered over fifty years of experience in the field of medicine, Dr. Anna Emilsdottir is an illustrious professional that is known for her exceptional contributions to the industry. Retired, Dr. Emilsdottir spent twenty-three years +of her career as a Physician at West Palm Beach VA Hospital. Earlier in her career, Dr. Emilsdottir previously worked at an Icelandic mental hospital and at a neighborhood clinic in the Upper West Side of Manhattan before transferring to Florida.

Throughout her career, Dr. Emilsdottir has attained extensive experience in all facets of the medical industry and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions both acute and chronic.



Dr. Emilsdottir became the only female to graduate from the University of Iceland with a degree in Medicine in 1964. She attended courses in Boston given by Harvard Medical School as well as in Colorado and Utah by the University of California, San Francisco.



In an effort to further advance her professional career, Dr. Emilsdottir is an esteemed member of several organizations, was Iceland's delegate to the New York Herald Tribune Youth Forum "The World We Want" in New York 1955-56.

Dr. Emilsdottir was the recipient of The Riviera Beach VA Clinic Award, where she covered the small Dialysis unit, consulting with nephrologist in The Miami VA Hospital.

When she is not working, Dr. Emilsdottir enjoys reading, following politics, traveling and listening to music.

She thanks her parents, Brynhildur Haraldsdottir and Emil B. Jonasson who are lovingly remembered and Richard J. Rowey her husband of thirty-nine years and staunchest supporter.

